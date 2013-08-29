* Italy, Austria to help boost gas trading
* Poor liquidity set to improve, still lags
* Eni's market making role faces challenge
* Banks eye joining new exchange
By Stephen Jewkes and Oleg Vukmanovic
MILAN/LONDON, Aug 29 Italy's new gas futures
exchange launches next Monday aiming to jump-start one of
western Europe's largest yet most inefficient energy markets and
create a regional trading hub.
Europe's third-biggest gas market after Britain and Germany
is emerging as southern Europe's core gas trading point as new
pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects make it one
of the continent's most diversely supplied markets.
Yet despite importing 68 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas
from Russia, North Africa and the Netherlands last year, and
more than 40 bcm of extra capacity flagged for coming years, a
lack of transparency has crippled trading activity.
The launch of the MT GAS trading exchange aims to open
Italy's gas market to more traders and boost business while
Austria's gas hub may start offering Italian gas products for
the first time.
"We are starting consultations with our market participants
next week about physical gas delivery into the Italian market,"
Gottfried Steiner, head of Austria's Central European Gas Hub,
told Reuters.
Yet some analysts argue that it's too little, too late, as
other markets were faster to take off.
"Italy woke up three years too late to the opportunity on
its doorstep. The Dutch TTF has won the race to become mainland
Europe's gas hub. They (Italy) have lost the race to be No. 1
but they could be a very good No. 2," said Societe Generale
senior gas analyst Thierry Bros.
Italy's gas sector was liberalised in the early 2000s but
the stranglehold of state-controlled gas company Eni on
upstream and wholesale sectors hobbled competition, helping keep
retail gas prices high and delaying development of a liquid
trading hub.
HIGH GAS PRICES
A virtual gas trading point, the PSV, was created in 2003
but a lack of liquidity, competition and pipeline bottlenecks
have kept Italian spot prices at a premium to European peers.
Government measures forcing Eni to spin off pipeline
capacity have, however, boosted trading and prices have finally
started to track spot prices on northern European hubs.
Italian day-ahead gas prices trade above 27 euros ($36.02)
per megawatt hour (MWh), a premium of two euros to the Dutch TTF
exchange, mainland Europe's most liquid gas hub that links
Britain's and Germany's huge markets.
Yet despite recent progress, gas trading liquidity in Italy
still lags far behind other western European hubs.
Italy's gas market churn rate, which shows how many times
gas is traded before it is consumed, rose to three in 2013,
compared with 19 in the Netherlands and 23 in Britain. A churn
rate of 10 is considered a threshold of a mature market.
Italy generates almost half its power from gas and the
government is keen to find ways to lower prices to help its
businesses compete better, and it hopes a competitive gas
exchange will force prices lower.
Because Italy needs to burn gas to produce electricity,
power prices for 2014 delivery remain above 60 euros/MWh, 1.5
times those in Germany.
The futures exchange, which will be run by energy market
operator GME, will offer monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and
yearly contracts.
PLAYING THE MARKET
Doubts remain over which firms will trade the new market
given low liquidity in Spain and France as banks pull back from
trading gas outside already established hubs in northern Europe,
leaving the field to energy majors.
"Italy has been a premium market for some time and big
foreign players like BP, Gas Natural, E.ON
and GDF, as well as the main Italian
players, already have (spot) positions,' said Paolo Ghislandi,
secretary general of AIGET, Italy's association of energy
traders and suppliers.
"I'm sure they'll want to play on the futures market too,"
he said.
There are around 150 operators trading gas on the PSV, up
from around 110 in 2011 and just 82 in 2009.
Banks meanwhile are hedging their bets.
"We won't participate straight off since it's physical
settlement. We need to see if the liquidity is there first and
then we'll consider it," a source at a top European bank said.
Eni may become the market maker due to its size but a pool
of operators might also include Enel and Edison
which have large gas portfolios, industry sources said.
Enel said it was too early to comment. Eni and Edison
declined to comment.
"One of the main sources (of gas) into PSV has been Eni
which instead of incurring additional take-or-pay penalties has
preferred to put a lot of the gas into the PSV, driving prices
down towards other hubs," Wood Mackenzie analyst Massimo
Di-Odoardo said.
Gas buyers from suppliers such as Russia often have a
so-called take-or-pay clause that forces them to pay hefty fees
if they do not buy all the gas agreed to in long-term contracts.
But doubts over the bourse's ability to stay the course and
win over investors and traders remain.
"Liquidity is not about a bourse but people and players who
trade," said Davide Tabarelli, head of energy Nomisma Energia.
"You can't create a bourse by decree. It's like giving skis
to someone who can't ski."
($1 = 0.7496 euros)
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in London and
Michael Kahn in Prague; editing by Jason Neely)