MILAN Feb 6 Italy expects to pump 84.9 million cubic metres of gas from Russia into the network compared to the 103.4 mcm requested, according to data from gas transport network Snam with the shortfall adding to what the government called a "critical" situation.

Gas supplies to the frozen European Union from Russia improved at the weekend but have not fully recovered and Italy convened a crisis committee to handle shortages of Russian gas.

Gas consumption hit a record high on Sunday and is expected to peak between Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera described the situation as "critical" as demand reached all-time highs following a sixth straight day of curtailed supply from Russia. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)