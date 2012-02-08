ROME Feb 8 Russia's Gazprom has promised to fill the current 10 percent shortfall in gas flows from Russia to Italy by the end of the week, the head of communication at Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Wednesday.

Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander Medvedev has given reassurances that the 10 percent gas flow shortfall will be met before next weekend, Gianni Di Giovanni told TV.

Italy introduced a series of emergency measures on Monday to offset the impact of reduced natural gas imports from Russia as a cold spell sent Italian gas demand to record highs.

Italy expects to inject 94.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas from Russia into the network on Wednesday compared to the 108.3 mcm requested, according to data from gas transport network Snam.

(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)