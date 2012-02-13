North Korea says test launch of new missile type a success
SEOUL, Feb 13 North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type medium-to-long-range ballistic missile on Sunday.
MILAN Feb 13 Italy, a major consumer of Russian gas in Europe, expects to inject 92.5 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas from Russia into the national network on Monday compared to the 108.0 mcm requested, data from gas transport network Snam showed.
The 14.4 percent shortfall in Russian gas flows is bigger than a 13 percent shortfall seen on Sunday.
Italy, as many other European countries, has been hit by cold weather in the past couple of weeks.
Italy's Industry Ministry is due to consider on Monday when it would end the state of emergency declared a week ago and order to stop oil-fired power stations brought on stream to offset gas shortfalls. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)
SEOUL, Feb 13 North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type medium-to-long-range ballistic missile on Sunday.
HAMBURG, Feb 12 German authorities said on Sunday the leak of a corrosive substance through the air conditioning system at Hamburg airport was not an attack, adding that police were investigating the incident that forced the brief closure of the facility.
ASHGABAT, Feb 12 Turkmen President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is certain to secure a third term in Sunday's election, maintaining his grip on power in the gas-rich nation which he wants to take into the ranks of the developed world.