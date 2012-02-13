MILAN Feb 13 Italy, a major consumer of Russian gas in Europe, expects to inject 92.5 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas from Russia into the national network on Monday compared to the 108.0 mcm requested, data from gas transport network Snam showed.

The 14.4 percent shortfall in Russian gas flows is bigger than a 13 percent shortfall seen on Sunday.

Italy, as many other European countries, has been hit by cold weather in the past couple of weeks.

Italy's Industry Ministry is due to consider on Monday when it would end the state of emergency declared a week ago and order to stop oil-fired power stations brought on stream to offset gas shortfalls. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)