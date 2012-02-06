ROME Feb 6 Italy's strategic gas
committee has decided to halt supplies of natural gas to
industrial clients with interruptible contracts as of Tuesday, a
source close to the matter said on Monday.
"The first cuts to clients with interruptible contracts will
start as soon as tomorrow and not on Thursday as Eni said," the
source said.
Gas supplies to the frozen European Union from Russia
improved at the weekend but have not fully recovered as a cold
front prompted Moscow to cut back gas flows.
Italy has convened a crisis committee to handle shortages of
Russian gas.
The Chief Executive of Italian oil and gas group Eni
said in press interviews on Monday that cuts to
interruptible contract clients could start on Thursday.
Interruptible contracts allow large industrial customers to
get gas at cheaper rates but the gas can be stopped without
prewarning.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)