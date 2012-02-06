Oil prices flatline as U.S. drilling counters OPEC output cuts
* Sustained rally difficult, analyst says (Updates prices, adds market comment)
Feb 6 Italy will allow electricity providers to fire up oil-fueled generators to limit natural gas use as cold weather drags on and after imports from Russia declined, the country's strategic gas committee said in a statement.
The committee also said that gas supplies to industrial clients with interruptible contracts would be halted. Interruptible contracts allow large industrial customers to get gas at cheaper rates, but the gas can be stopped without prewarning.
The committee will meet again on Tuesday, the statement said.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto. Writing By Steve Scherer)
SYDNEY, Feb 20 Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as political uncertainty globally kept the mood cautious, while the U.S. dollar recouped early losses ahead of a busy week for Federal Reserve speakers.
BEIJING, Feb 20 China's top coal producers will meet on Tuesday to discuss plans for stabilising output this year, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.