TRIPOLI, March 10 Natural gas flows from Libya
into Italy have gradually resumed and are expected to return to
normal levels by the end of the week after being halted by
fighting, the chairman of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC)
said on Sunday.
Exports were halted a week ago after clashes between Libyan
militias at the Mellitah oil and gas complex.
"Tests were first carried out and then exports gradually
resumed yesterday," NOC Chairman Nuri Berruein told Reuters.
"Before the end of the week, it will be back to normal."
