MILAN Jan 28 Ital Gas Storage, controlled by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, said on Thursday it had won funding of more than 1 billion euros to build a 1.3 billion cubic metre gas storage plant in northern Italy.

The project is Italy's first big infrastructure build in the energy sector by an independent operator with international capital.

Italy, which is heavily dependent on gas imports for its energy needs, is looking to create a southern European gas hub and has made the creation of storage capacity a priority.

Snam, which runs more than 90 percent of Italy's gas storage, is spending more than 5 billion euros to upgrade the Italian grid and play a leading role in Europe's plans to make gas supplies more secure.

"It's an important step forward ... so that Italy can become a gas hub for a large part of Europe, a transit country for gas and not just a destination point," Ital Gas chairman Alberto Bitetto said.

The company said the plant, which is expected to be operational mid-2018, would be built by oil service groups Saipem and Schlumberger.

The funding will be provided by a consortium of international banks. Intesa Sanpaolo's Banca IMI was global coordinator for the funding as well as the structuring bank alongside Credit Agricole, ING and Natixis.

Ital Gas Storage is more than 90 percent owned by the Morgan Stanley infrastructure fund while investment company Whysol Investments has around 7.5 percent. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans)