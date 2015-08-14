ROME Aug 14 Italy still expects the economy to
grow 0.7 percent in 2015 after preliminary data showed output
climbing 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the period between
April and June, the Economy Ministry spokesman said.
"(Today's) data is in line with the government forecasts, so
our public finance plans are based on correct estimates," said
spokesman Roberto Basso.
The second-quarter reading for gross domestic product was
lower than the 0.3 percent increase registered in the
January-to-March period. Output rose 0.5 percent on an annual
basis in the second quarter.
(Writing by Crispian Balmer)