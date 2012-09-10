NEW YORK, Sept 10 Italy's economy will
return to growth in 2013 thanks to a decline in interest rates
which is already taking place, Italian prime minister Mario
Monti told CNBC television aired on Monday.
"I see this growth happening first of all...through a
decline in interest rates because these unduly high interest
rates on Italian government securities are not yet reflecting
the new and better fundamentals of the Italian economy and
public finance," Monti told CNBC's Maria Bartiromo in an
exclusive interview in Cernobbio, Italy on Saturday.
The European Central Bank announced last week that it would
be prepared to buy sovereign debt of euro zone countries that
had undertaken economic reforms to control rising borrowing
costs.
Monti had ruled out that Italy would ask for external help
from European partners but he had also said that any potential
request should not be associated with any stigma.