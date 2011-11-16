ROME Nov 16 Italy will not issue
preliminary data for third quarter gross domestic product, so
the performance of the economy for the period will only be known
when final GDP data is issued on December 21, national
statistics institute ISTAT said.
ISTAT normally issues a preliminary estimate for growth more
than a month before the final numbers.
The institute said a series of revisions were being drawn up
to previous data and this procedure had prevented the
calculation of its customary preliminary estimate for the third
quarter.
The euro zone's third largest economy is widely expected to
have contracted between July and September and a further decline
in GDP is expected for the fourth quarter. That would provide
further fuel for a bond market sell-off that is already driving
Italy to the verge of having to seek international aid.
Eurostat reported on Tuesday that aggregate GDP for the 17
nation euro zone rose a preliminary 0.2 percent in the third
quarter. Italy's larger neighbours Germany and France posted
growth of 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)