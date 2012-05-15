* GDP falls by 0.8 pct q/q, 1.3 pct y/y
* Steepest quarterly decline since Q1 2009
* Underscores difficulties facing PM Monti
* Follows 0.5 pct quarterly rise in Germany, flat reading in
France
(Adds background, analyst comment)
By Gavin Jones
ROME, May 15 Italy's economy slid further into
recession in the first three months of this year, the third
consecutive quarterly decline in activity and the steepest
economic contraction for three years, preliminary figures showed
on Tuesday.
The data showing a 0.8 percent contraction underscores the
task facing Prime Minister Mario Monti's technocrat government,
which is trying to control Italy's huge public debt - equal to
around 120 percent of output - in the face of a marked recession
and rising borrowing costs.
The data was weaker that expectations. A Reuters survey of
analysts had pointed to a first quarter decline of 0.6 percent.
The pace of contraction accelerated slightly from the end of
2011, when gross domestic product fell 0.7 percent, and was the
steepest drop since the first quarter of 2009.
Official statistics agency ISTAT reported that GDP was down
1.3 percent year-on-year, weaker than forecasts of -1.1 percent
and a far steeper fall than the -0.4 percent posted at the end
of 2011.
"This sharp fall in GDP coupled with soft indicators for the
second quarter may feed investors' concern on Italy," said
Deutsche Bank's Marco Stringa.
Recent rises in Italy's bond yields, the downgrade of its
main banks on Monday by ratings agency Moody's and ongoing
economic weakness are likely to hurt consumer morale, investment
and banks' lending as the year progresses, Stringa said.
Earlier on Tuesday Germany, the euro zone's largest economy,
reported that GDP rose 0.5 percent q/q in the first quarter,
much stronger than expected, while France posted a flat reading.
The three nations make up around two thirds of the euro zone
economy.
The gap between the yields on Italian 10-year bonds and the
yield on safer German bunds rose on Tuesday to more than 4.4
percentage points, compared with a recent low of around 2.8
points in March.
Last month the Italian government forecast the economy would
contract by 1.2 percent this year, down from a previous forecast
of -0.4 percent, but still above the expectations of most
economists and international bodies.
The International Monetary Fund forecasts a much steeper
contraction of 1.9 percent.
A Reuters poll of analysts last month forecast GDP falling
every quarter this year, and rising only in the second quarter
of 2013.
Italy has been one of the euro zone's most sluggish
economies for over a decade. Analysts say radical reforms of the
labour market, taxation and bureaucracy, as well as investment
in education and infrastructures are needed for it to increase
its potential.
ISTAT gave no numerical breakdown of GDP components with its
preliminary estimate, saying only that activity in agriculture
accelerated, while industry and services both contracted.
It said so called "acquired growth" at the end of the first
quarter stood at -1.3 percent.
This means that if GDP posts a flat quarterly reading in the
final three quarters of 2012, over the whole year it will be
down 1.3 percent from the previous year. ISTAT gave the
following details:
Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Q3 2011
Q/Q (pct change) -0.8 -0.7 -0.2
Y/Y (pct change) -1.3 -0.4 0.4
Overall value (bln euro) 351.829 354.708 357.091
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)