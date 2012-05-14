FTSE steadies after setting 1-month high, Unilever slumps
* Pearson hit by broker target price cut (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
GENOA Italy May 14 The Italian city of Genoa is stepping up security ahead of local elections on Sunday after an attack on an industrialist there raised fears of an upsurge in political violence.
An anarchist group claimed responsibility for shooting and wounding the head of a unit of the defence conglomerate Finmeccanica last Monday, and said it would attack the company again. It has also claimed responsibility for a series of letter bombs sent to officials at the tax collection agency Equitalia.
"We will ask for reinforcements to boost safety measures ahead of the vote," senior police official Francesco Musolino said on Monday, suggesting the army would be used if needed. "(The government) will not hesitate to give all the necessary support."
Genoa, which is home to several Finmeccanica factories, votes for a new mayor in Sunday's second round of local elections as resentment mounts against government austerity measures that include raising taxes, cutting pensions and opening up the labour market.
At the weekend, Italy's interior ministry said the army might be used to protect Finmeccanica and Equitalia.
On Monday, metalworkers in Genoa went on strike for two hours in support of Roberto Adinolfi, chief executive of the nuclear engineering form Ansaldo Nucleare, who was shot in the leg by masked gunmen last Monday. (Reporting By Paola Balsomini; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Pearson hit by broker target price cut (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, Feb 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Edible drones filled with food, water or medicine could soon become indispensable in humanitarian emergencies by delivering live-saving supplies to remote areas hit by natural disasters or conflict, their designers said on Monday.
DUSHANBE, Feb 20 What would have been the first regular passenger flight from Tajikistan to Uzbekistan in a quarter of a century was cancelled abruptly on Monday, leaving the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations' rapprochement in doubt.