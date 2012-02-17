ROME Feb 17 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos will hold a conference call on Friday, Monti's office said, as hopes rise that Greece's partners will offer it financial support on Monday.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Monday to decide whether Greece has done enough to secure its latest bailout tranche of 130 billion euros.

Monti was due to meet with Merkel in Rome on Friday, but the meeting was cancelled due to the resignation of Germany's president.

The conference call will take place in the late morning, the statement said.

