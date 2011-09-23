ROME, Sept 23 The future of the world economy depends on the euro zone's ability to resolve its debt crisis and this in turn depends on whether Germany can overcome its "uncertainties" and understand that saving the euro is in its own interests, Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti said on Friday.

Interviewed by Sky Italia, Tremonti said that three years ago decisive action by world leaders managed to contain the financial crisis that began in the United States, but now Europe was the heart of the problem.

"Now everything depends on Europe, and Europe depends on Germany, and that depends on the capacity Germany must have to overcome its uncertainties and understand that Europe is in everyone's interests, including theirs", he said.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)