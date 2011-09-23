ROME, Sept 23 The future of the world economy
depends on the euro zone's ability to resolve its debt crisis
and this in turn depends on whether Germany can overcome its
"uncertainties" and understand that saving the euro is in its
own interests, Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti said on
Friday.
Interviewed by Sky Italia, Tremonti said that three years
ago decisive action by world leaders managed to contain the
financial crisis that began in the United States, but now Europe
was the heart of the problem.
"Now everything depends on Europe, and Europe depends on
Germany, and that depends on the capacity Germany must have to
overcome its uncertainties and understand that Europe is in
everyone's interests, including theirs", he said.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)