MILAN, July 12 Three Italian ministries have
signed a decree banning the cultivation of a type of genetically
modified maize, citing environmental concerns, the agriculture
ministry said on Friday.
The decree, which still needs to be published in the
official gazette to become binding, targets Monsanto's
MON810 maize, one of two genetically modified organisms (GMO)
allowed in Europe and the only one currently grown commercially.
The ban was also signed off by the health and environment
ministries, with the agriculture ministry citing the crop's
"negative impact on biodiversity".
"Our agriculture is based on biodiversity, on quality, and
those we must continue to aim for, without games that even from
an economic point of view would not make us competitive," the
ministry said.
The ministry said it had already notified the European
Commission and other states in the European Union of the move.
"The Commission will look into the Italian safeguard measure
in more detail, and we have already asked the European Food
Safety Authority (EFSA) to assess the scientific basis for the
decision," said Frederic Vincent, the Commission's health
spokesman. EFSA is the EU's food safety watchdog.
While GMO cultivation approvals are agreed jointly at the EU
level, individual governments can introduce safeguards if they
believe that cultivation could present a health or environmental
risk. Those moves, however, are always verified by the
Commission.
France put in place a similar temporary ban on GMO crops
last year.
According to official data from last year, there was no GMO
cultivation in Italy, a country fiercely protective of its
agriculture, although some pro-biotech farmers have planted
individual crops in recent months despite the widespread
opposition.
Nearly 80 percent of Italians are in support of a ban,
according to Italy's biggest farmers group Coldiretti, citing
the results of a recent survey.
"The protection of Italian distinctiveness must be a policy
priority since it determines the existence of 'Made in Italy',
which is our engine, our future, our leverage to return to
growth in the food industry," Coldiretti's president, Sergio
Marini, said in a statement.
The Italian ban will be valid for a period of up to 18
months, the ministry added.
Five EU member states grew MON810 maize on 129,000 hectares
in 2012, data from the International Service for the Acquisition
of Agri-biotech Applications showed.
Spain was the top producer, followed by Portugal, the Czech
Republic, Slovakia and Romania.