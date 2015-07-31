MILAN, July 31 Italian packaging company Goglio is up for sale and has hired an adviser to bring it to the market some time in the autumn, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"We know Goglio is on the market and we could potentially be involved on the buyside... though not yet," said Stefano Trentino, founding partner at Italian advisory firm Cassiopea Partners.

Trentino said the company could be of interest to a private equity as well as a limited number of industrial players.

Italy's packaging industry is a world leader and has been able to resist the economic crisis thanks to cutting-edge technology and rising exports.

In 2013 the sector posted sales of 29 billion euros, a rise of 1.8 percent on the previous year, according to the Italian Packaging Institute.

A source with knowledge of the matter said an auction for the sale of Goglio would kick off in the autumn.

Another source said Goglio had hired an adviser to take it to the market, adding the buyer would almost certainly be a private equity.

It was not immediately possible to obtain a comment from Goglio.

Goglio, founded in Milan in 1850, is a market leader in flexible packaging and packaging machines, especially for the coffee industry.

The company, which posted sales of 312 million euros in 2013, employs around 1,600 people and has plants in the Netherlands, Poland, the US and China. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)