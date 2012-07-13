MILAN, July 13 Italpreziosi, Italy's leading
precious metals trading and refining company, and on-line broker
Directa have launched a platform for trading gold bullion,
prompted by increasing Italian interest in investing in the
metal.
Italians have traditionally favoured gold jewellery as a
safe haven, but new instruments such as bullion and
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recently been gaining
popularity.
A 15 percent annual rise in euro-denominated gold prices by
mid-July also added appeal to bullion.
With the new Physical Gold Platform (PGP), clients of 180
banks working with Directa will be able to buy on-line gold
bullion of various sizes provided by Italpreziosi, the two
companies said in a statement on Friday.
The companies do not plan to launch futures trading, at
least in the short term, Italpreziosi head Ivana Ciabatti said.
About 15 banks have already joined the project, but it is too
early to forecast trading volumes, she said.
Prices will be based on cash market quotations and
continuously updated.
Italpreziosi's revenues jumped 72.6 percent to 1.134 billion
euros ($1.4 billion)in 2011. Directa works with more than 180
banks, which together have more than 3,400 branches across
Italy.
($1 = 0.8208 euros)
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jane Baird)