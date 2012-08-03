ROME Aug 3 Italy's Treasury said on Friday that it selected Goldman Sachs International and Societe Generale to advise on a planned sale of state assets to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, a state-controlled holding company, a statement said.

The treasury asked Goldman Sachs to determine the value of its Fintecna unit, and Societe to set price for its Sace and Simest units. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)