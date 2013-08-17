ROME Aug 17 A German tourist was killed and his three-year-old daughter seriously injured when a gondola carrying them on Venice's Grand Canal collided with a ferry on Saturday.

The man appeared to have been crushed between the two boats near the historic city's famous Rialto bridge, a spokesman for Venice's fire brigade said.

The little girl suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital in Padua for treatment, he added. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)