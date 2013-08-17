UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ROME Aug 17 A German tourist was killed and his three-year-old daughter seriously injured when a gondola carrying them on Venice's Grand Canal collided with a ferry on Saturday.
The man appeared to have been crushed between the two boats near the historic city's famous Rialto bridge, a spokesman for Venice's fire brigade said.
The little girl suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital in Padua for treatment, he added. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders