ROME Nov 12 The lower house leader of outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's PDL party said on Saturday it did not exclude supporting an emergency government headed y former European Commissioner Mario Monti.

Fabrizio Cichitto told reporters it would depend on the program and the make up of the government.

The PDL is split among those who say they will support a Monti-led government and those who want a politician to lead it. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi)