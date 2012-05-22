* Firms will be able to claim bills against taxes owed
* Banks to advance money to firms, backed by state guarantee
* Government says measures will not push up public debt
(Adds quotes, background)
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, May 22 Italy will settle between 20
billion and 30 billion euros of outstanding bills owed by the
state to the private sector before the end of the year, seeking
to ease pressure on hard-pressed businesses, Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Tuesday.
Business lobbies have highlighted the plight of
liquidity-starved companies, which struggle to get credit from
banks and often have to wait many months for outstanding bills
to be settled by Italy's public administration.
Monti and other ministers presented a range of legislation
at a news conference which will allow firms to claim unpaid
bills against their taxes, and also to obtain payments from
banks, which will in turn be covered by a state guarantee.
Total central and local government debt to companies amounts
to around 70 billion euros ($89 billion), employers' association
Confindustria has estimated.
"We will be able to achieve a progressive reduction of the
debt, with 20 to 30 billion euros settled in the course of this
year," Monti said, stressing that the government understood the
plight of firms awaiting payment.
"These are our companies, sometimes the smallest, most
innovative ones, which in this difficult phase have not given
up. They need liquidity as a fuel that is able to re-ignite the
motor of productivity," Monti said.
Suicides by indebted businessmen, overwhelmed by the effects
of recession, tax hikes and a liquidity and credit squeeze, have
been highly publicised in recent weeks.
Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said the mix of
measures to help companies would not push up Italy's massive
public debt, equal to around 120 percent of output.
"With these measures to certify the debts owed, provide
liquidity from banks and allow firms to offset credits against
tax debts, there will be no impact," he said, adding that the
government was still trying to find more resources.
Meanwhile Monti, who is trying to eliminate the budget
deficit by 2014, has been lobbying Italy's partners to amend EU
rules by allowing governments to pay outstanding bills more
directly without raising public debt.
Industry Minister Corrado Passera said a precise figure of
public administration debt to firms was not available, but
estimated that total debts to companies - owed by the state and
by the private sector - amounted to around 100 billion euros.
Monti was welcomed as a hero when he replaced Silvio
Berlusconi in November to contain the country's spiralling debt
crisis but his popularity has dived as austerity measures made
up largely of tax hikes have helped push the economy into steep
recession.
On Tuesday he was greeted by a small group of protesters
shouting "shame" and "thieves", when he visited Sant' Agostino,
one of the northern Italian towns worst hit by an earthquake on
Sunday.
($1 = 0.7832 euros)
