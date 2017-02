ROME Nov 16 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday said he hoped his new government of technocrats could restore market confidence in the country and calm a tense political climate.

In his first public remarks since unveiling his cabinet, Monti also dismissed a suggestion that the appointment of Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Corrado Passera to the infrastructure portfolio could constitute a conflict of interest.

The government plans to unveil its programme at the Senate on Thursday, Monti said. (Writing by Deepa Babington)