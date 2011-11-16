Nov 16 Mario Monti was sworn in as Italy's new prime minister on Wednesday.

Here is a timeline of recent governments in Italy:

Jan 18, 1994 - President Oscar Luigi Scalfaro dissolves parliament after two years of corruption scandals that destroyed the political old guard.

-- March 28 - Billionaire media magnate Silvio Berlusconi wins landslide election victory at the head of his Freedom Alliance coalition.

-- Dec. 22 - Berlusconi's government falls after the Northern League party withdraws from the coalition.

Jan. 13, 1995 - Scalfaro ignores Berlusconi's calls for a snap election and appoints former Treasury Minister Lamberto Dini as prime minister to head a government of technocrats.

Jan. 11, 1996 - It becomes clear Dini no longer commands a majority. Scalfaro dissolves parliament.

April 21 - Romano Prodi's centre-left coalition wins the election.

Oct. 9, 1997 - Prodi's government loses a confidence vote after Communist allies withdraw support for the budget. Prodi resigns.

Oct. 21 - Massimo D'Alema becomes Italy's first ex-communist to become prime minister at the head of a centre-left coalition.

Dec. 18, 1999 - D'Alema resigns in a move largely seen as a bid to relaunch his coalition.

Dec. 23 - D'Alema wins a confidence vote in parliament, giving him a mandate to form a new government.

April 19, 2000 - D'Alema resigns again after suffering a stinging defeat in regional elections.

April 26 - Giuliano Amato takes office at the head of a new centre-left coalition.

May 13, 2001 - Berlusconi wins a parliamentary election and forms the 59th post-World War Two government.

April 20, 2005 - Berlusconi resigns after two coalition partners demand a change of direction after centre-right parties lose regional elections.

April 23 - Italy's 60th government is sworn in, a new centre-right alliance under Berlusconi.

April 9-10, 2006 - Centre-left leader Romano Prodi wins parliamentary election. Berlusconi complains of irregularities but Supreme Court upholds result on April 19.

May 17 - Prodi is sworn in as prime minister.

Feb. 21, 2007 - President Giorgio Napolitano accepts Prodi's resignation after a government defeat in a Senate vote on foreign policy.

Feb. 24 - Napolitano asks Prodi to test his majority in a confidence vote in both houses. Four days later Prodi wins vote in the upper house, or Senate.

March 2 - Prodi wins lower house vote of confidence by 342 votes to 198 with two abstentions.

Jan 24, 2008 - Prodi resigns after losing a vote of confidence. He had lost his slim majority in the Senate when a small Catholic party left his ruling coalition.

Jan 30 - Napolitano asks Franco Marini, speaker of the Senate, to try to form an interim government aimed at reforming electoral rules. Marini gives up after a few days.

Feb 6 - President dissolves parliament, elections are set.

April 13/14 - Berlusconi wins a comfortable majority in both houses of parliament in elections, beats off the challenge of centre-left leader Walter Veltroni.

Dec. 14, 2010 - Berlusconi survives a confidence vote by 314 votes to 311 in the lower house of parliament.

Nov. 8, 2011 - Berlusconi fails to secure a majority in a vote on public finance in the lower house. President Giorgio Napolitano says Berlusconi will resign after a new budget law making its way through parliament is approved.

Nov. 12 - Parliament passes a package of measures demanded by Italy's European partners to restore market confidence in Italy's strained public finances. Berlusconi then resigns to make way for an emergency government.

Nov. 13 - President Napolitano nominates former European Commissioner Mario Monti to become prime minister and starts consultations the next day.

Nov. 16 - Monti is sworn in to head a technocratic government. After presenting his austerity programme to the Senate on Nov. 17, a confidence vote in both houses of parliament is expected. Monti has said his government should last until the next scheduled elections in 2013. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit, and Rome bureau)