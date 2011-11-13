ROME Nov 13 Italian President Giorgio
Napolitano called on Sunday for an extraordinary political
effort to overcome a financial crisis that has endangered the
entire euro zone, saying the country must regain the trust of
investors and European institutions.
Napolitano spoke minutes after mandating former European
Commission Mario Monti to form a new government, expected to be
composed of technocrats, to face a collapse in market confidence
that brought the euro zone's third biggest economy to the brink
of disaster.
Monti told reporters he would work urgently to form the
government he hoped would pull Italy out of the emergency.
(Reporting by Barry Moody)