ROME, March 20 Imports of soft wheat into Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, fell to 4.2 million tonnes in 2012 from 5.1 million tonnes in 2011, Italian cereals body Anacer said on Wednesday.

Maize imports fell slightly to 2.65 million tonnes in 2012 compared to 2.68 million tonnes in 2011.

Imports of durum wheat, used for making pasta, fell to 1.54 million tonnes in 2012 from 2.26 million tonnes in 2011. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; editing by Naomi O'Leary)