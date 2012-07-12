ROME, July 12 Italian Economy Minister Vittorio
Grilli said on Thursday that Bank of Italy governor Ignazio's
Visco's forecast that the economy will shrink by 2.0 percent in
2012 should be seen with "maximum respect".
"We have not yet made our forecasts but we always view what
the Bank of Italy says with the maximum respect," Grilli told
the Senate.
The Italian government's most recent official target for
gross domestic product in 2012 is -1.2 percent.
Visco told Italian daily Corriere Della Sera on Sunday that
he expected the economy to contract by about 2.0 percent this
year.
Grilli also told the Senate that the first tranche of aid to
Spanish banks would increase Italy's debt by nearly 6 billion
euros, but Italy would not need to issue more debt as a result.
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Catherine Hornby)