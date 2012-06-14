* Measures scaled back due to lack of funds, expected to be modest

* Will include tax incentives on some hiring

* Public debt hits new record high as economy shrinks

ROME, June 14 The Italian government will present a package of measures on Friday aimed at boosting growth in the euro zone's third-largest economy, which has been mired in recession for the last year.

The so-called "growth decree", drawn up by Industry Minister Corrado Passera and about two months in preparation, is expected to include fiscal incentives for companies that hire highly- qualified staff, and tax breaks on home improvements.

The new measures will come only a day after Rome announced plans to chop 5 billion euros from administrative spending as the cost of servicing mountainous state debts feeds worries of contagion in the broader euro zone crisis.

Mario Monti's technocrat government needs to convince sceptical investors it is taking action to help growth as the steep recession is undermining Italy's hopes of reducing its public debt, equal to more than 120 percent of output.

The Bank of Italy reported on Thursday that the debt reached an all-time high of 1.949 trillion euros in April.

However, preparation of the decree has been marked by a highly publicised tussle between Passera and Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli, who insisted that Passera's original plans were scaled back due to a lack of financial resources.

The final version of the decree is expected to be too modest to have much impact on an economy which has been the most sluggish in the euro zone over the last decade.

Gross domestic product contracted by 0.8 percent in the first quarter, the third consecutive fall, and is expected to shrink again between April and June.

The cabinet will meet at 0700 GMT to discuss and approve the decree, the government said in a statement. The measures will be effective immediately but must be approved by parliament within 60 days.

Government sources have said the decree may also include a reduction in the minimum distance from the mainland for offshore gas and oil drilling to seven maritime miles from 12. (Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by Stephen Nisbet)