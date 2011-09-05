MILAN, Sept 5 Italian economic growth is likely
to fall short of the government's official forecast of 1.1
percent in 2011 and 1.3 percent in 2012, probably coming in
under 1 percent, a senior government source said on Monday.
"It will be very difficult for Italy to reach 1.1 percent
growth this year and next," the official, who spoke on condition
of anonymity, told Reuters.
Both the Bank of Italy and the International Monetary Fund
are expecting growth below 1 percent this year and even weaker
growth next year.
Bank of Italy deputy director general Ignazio Visco said
last week that the 45.5 billion euro fiscal package currently
going through parliament would probably squeeze growth but there
was no alternative to tough austerity measures.
The government is expected to issue updated growth forecasts
as part of updated budget estimates around Sept. 20.
(Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by James Mackenzie)