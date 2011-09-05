MILAN, Sept 5 Italian economic growth is likely to fall short of the government's official forecast of 1.1 percent in 2011 and 1.3 percent in 2012, probably coming in under 1 percent, a senior government source said on Monday.

"It will be very difficult for Italy to reach 1.1 percent growth this year and next," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Both the Bank of Italy and the International Monetary Fund are expecting growth below 1 percent this year and even weaker growth next year.

Bank of Italy deputy director general Ignazio Visco said last week that the 45.5 billion euro fiscal package currently going through parliament would probably squeeze growth but there was no alternative to tough austerity measures.

The government is expected to issue updated growth forecasts as part of updated budget estimates around Sept. 20. (Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by James Mackenzie)