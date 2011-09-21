ROME, Sept 21 Italy has cut its economic growth
forecasts through 2013 but the prospects for public finances
have improved due to an increase in value added tax, government
sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The government has lowered its forecast for growth in 2011
to 0.7 percent from 1.1 percent, cut the outlook for 2012 to 0.6
percent from 1.3 percent and trimmed the 2013 projection to 1.2
percent from 1.5 percent, said the sources with knowledge of the
new estimates, who asked not to be named.
The projections, which follow the approval of a 60 billion
euro austerity programme in parliament this month, are contained
in a forecasting document due to be approved by the cabinet on
Thursday.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday forecast the
Italian economy would grow 0.6 percent this year and just 0.3
percent in 2012. Several independent economists believe the
economy will contract in 2012, when the austerity programme
takes its toll.
The government believes it will meet its target of a
balanced budget in 2013 despite the slower growth, largely
because it expects the negative impact on revenues to be
compensated by a 1 percent increase in the main value added tax
rate, the sources said.
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)