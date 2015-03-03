By Gavin Jones
CROTONE, Italy, March 3
CROTONE, Italy, March 3 When an inter-city bus
smashed into Giovannina Caprara's car five years ago, she was
fortunate to be admitted to coma rehabilitation clinic Istituto
Sant'Anna, a rare world class medical institution in one of
Europe's poorest regions.
In future, others may not be so lucky.
Despite its excellence, Sant'Anna is struggling to maintain
its services because of Italy's decision to handle its public
finance problems with indiscriminate, "linear" spending cuts
that are being imposed across the board regardless of the
quality of its medical care.
Giovannina, 49, is cared for at home by her daughter Maria
Teresa and husband Domenico, while doctors supervise from
Sant'Anna 40 miles away. The home-monitoring system has so far
not been touched by the cuts. But clinic managers say there are
fewer funds for the sort of research that bred the technology.
"We've been very lucky, the clinic has been wonderful,"
Maria Teresa, 30, told Reuters during a recent visit.
Under pressure to curb the euro zone's second-largest public
debt, successive Italian governments have slashed funding for
regions by 10 billion euros in the last five years. Regional
authorities in turn have targeted the largest item on their own
budget: health spending.
In Calabria, where Sant'Anna is located, the health service
deficit has fallen to 40 million euros from 250 million euros
since 2009. Because cuts are politically difficult, they have
hit all of Calabria's hospitals in the same way, regardless of
medical or economic performance.
That means the Sant'Anna - whose success rate in reawakening
people from comas is nearly 20 percent higher than the Italian
average - faces similar cuts to those in any other hospital in
the region.
The clinic has cut 20 percent of its staff, mainly reducing
the number of nurses, says founder Giovanni Pugliese. "The
government says we are an example for the country, but we are
hit by incredible cuts," he says.
MAKESHIFT BEDS
Italy's approach reflects the political challenges that
Rome, like other European capitals, face chipping away at the
continent's welfare state.
Europeans consider state-funded universal healthcare one of
their most treasured rights. Yet countries have overspent, and
many are now embarking on painful belt-tightening.
Italy's previous government in 2013 recruited a top
International Monetary Fund official to identify targeted cuts
across Italy's public administration to reward best practice.
The effort stumbled and Carlo Cottarelli returned to the IMF.
"If everyone gets cut by 10 percent then everyone grumbles
but you meet less resistance than if you say this precise
department is badly run or superfluous and needs to close," says
Francesco Giavazzi, an economist who has also advised a former
government on spending cuts.
The drive to cut costs on healthcare, where Italy spends
more of its budget than on any other sector excluding pensions,
began more than a decade ago.
Between 2000 and 2010, it cut the number of hospital beds
per inhabitant more than any other country in the euro zone,
except for Ireland, according to official European Union
figures. Since 2010, the Italian government has also required
people to pay a growing proportion of their medical services and
medicines directly.
With less public investment, waiting lists for operations
and other services have lengthened for those who can't afford to
go private. At San Camillo hospital in Rome, one of the
capital's largest, the lack of space is so acute that patients
can remain for days on makeshift beds in the corridors.
Examples of what Italians call "malasanita" - or
inefficiency, corruption or medical error - often hit the news.
Last month the finance police in Reggio Calabria, not far from
Sant'Anna, said they believed fraud was behind the case of a
fully-equipped heart disease centre completed in 2011 at a cost
of 40 million euros which has never treated a patient because
the Calabrian government can't afford to hire any doctors.
PATIENT EXODUS
When he founded Sant'Anna in 1996, Pugliese, 65, lured
Giuliano Dolce, one of Italy's foremost neurologists and an
international expert on coma reawakenings, out of retirement.
It was a bold enterprise. Calabria's quality of healthcare
is among the worst in Italy; infant mortality is the highest of
the country's 20 regions. More patients leave Calabria than from
any other region to seek treatment elsewhere, according to the
health ministry.
The Sant'Anna steadily gained international recognition,
however. In the past 18 years it has helped 1,200 people emerge
from comas.
"People used to believe a coma patient was completely cut
off from the world, but we realised it's not like that," says
Dolce, who at 86 cuts a striking figure with his white hair and
blue eyes.
Sant'Anna's home-monitoring system uses technology and
training of family members to give coma patients the same
quality of care at home as they would receive in hospital. It
costs the hospital less to oversee a patient remotely than to
provide for his or her board at the clinic.
Giovannina Caprara, in a state that Dolce describes as
"unresponsive wakeful system," sits in a wheelchair in her
cottage adorned with pictures of saints, and she sometimes seems
to smile and laugh.
Maria Teresa says her mother makes small improvements. She
has taken her to mass, into the countryside and to a wedding.
"The doctors stop us building false hopes," she said,
adding: "I have always been happy with anything mum could give
me."
