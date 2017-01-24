(Adds details)
ROME Jan 24 A emergency relief helicopter
believed to be carrying six people crashed in a mountainous area
of central Italy on Tuesday but there was no immediate
information about possible casualties, officials said.
A spokesperson for the civil protection department said that
according to first reports it had picked up a person injured in
a skiing accident.
The accident happened on the other side of Italy's Gran
Sasso mountain range about 100 km (62 miles) from the site of a
massive rescue operation following last week's avalanche that
buried a hotel in the same region of Italy.
Italian media reported that the helicopter was heading back
to a hospital in the provincial capital of L'Aquila after
picking up the injured skier.
(Reporting by Isla Binne, editing by Philip Pullella)