ROME Jan 24 A emergency relief helicopter believed to be carrying six people crashed in a mountainous area of central Italy on Tuesday but there was no immediate information about possible casualties, officials said.

A spokesperson for the civil protection department said that according to first reports it had picked up a person injured in a skiing accident.

The accident happened on the other side of Italy's Gran Sasso mountain range about 100 km (62 miles) from the site of a massive rescue operation following last week's avalanche that buried a hotel in the same region of Italy.

Italian media reported that the helicopter was heading back to a hospital in the provincial capital of L'Aquila after picking up the injured skier.

