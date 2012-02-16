MILAN Feb 16 Italy will introduce a
special fee to rein in high-frequency share trading as soon as
next month, two sources close to the market regulator said on
Thursday, making it the latest European country to seek to curb
volatility in their stock markets.
"The Italian bourse is mulling an overhaul of its fee
structure to include a special fee that will hit those who
submit and immediately cancel a high amount of orders,", one of
the sources said, referring to an activity typically related to
high-frequency trading (HFT).
Computer-driven high-frequency trading has been blamed by
critics for making markets more volatile, although others say
the practice boosts liquidity.
HFT strategies attempt to profit from ever-smaller price
movements in stocks. The orders they generate are therefore more
likely to be cancelled or amended quickly as the prices of other
stocks or instruments change.
Earlier this year, France said it would introduce a 0.01
percent tax on high-frequency trading in August, though details
remain vague.
Italy's market regulator Consob has called for the Milan
stock exchange, a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange,
to impose a fee when cancelled orders are 100 times more a
completed order, following the European Securities Markets
Authority's (ESMA) issue of guidelines on supervising
high-frequency trading.
In ESMA's paper, issued late last year, the pan-European
markets regulator gave national regulators and financial market
participants until May to comply with the new guidelines.
Consob and Borsa Italiana declined to comment.
According to market players, HFT accounts for about 20-25
percent of trade by value on the Italian stock exchange, a
percentage rising to 40 percent when intra-day volatility
spikes.
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)