ROME Jan 11 Italian house prices fell 1.1 percent in July-September last year compared to the previous quarter and were down 3.2 percent from the same period of 2011, statistics office ISTAT said on Friday.
The decline on an annual basis accelerated from a 2.1 percent fall year-on-year in the second quarter and a 0.2 percent decline in the first quarter, ISTAT said.
Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti extended the "IMU" housing tax to principal residences, which were previously exempt, a move which some critics say has contributed to a slump in Italy's housing market.
The move was one of the most unpopular of the emergency measures passed after his government took power in November 2011, at the height of the financial crisis.
It has become a campaign theme ahead of February elections.
Former premier Silvio Berlusconi has promised to exempt all primary residences while centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani has said it should be scrapped for owners of less expensive properties. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Toby Chopra)
By Aparajita Saxena March 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Wednesday as caution set in ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week where it is widely expected to raise interest rates. Investors are awaiting clues on the U.S. economy, culminating with the government's payrolls report for February, which is due on Friday, to determine whether a rate hike at the upcoming meeting is a done deal.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a senior unsecured long-term rating of 'AA-' to Kiwibank Limited's (AA-/Stable) AUD175 million fixed-rate senior notes due to mature on 15 March 2027. These notes are Kiwibank's first instruments issued since the removal of New Zealand Post's guarantee on 1 March 2017. The notes are marketed to Australian and Asian institutional investors and have a maturity of 10 years from issuance.