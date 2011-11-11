* Senate debate starts 0930 GMT and vote due same day
* Lower house votes on Saturday
* Berlusconi resignation could come same day
* New government may be in place before markets open Monday
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Nov 11 Italy's Senate was set to
vote on Friday for austerity measures demanded by the European
Union to avert a euro zone meltdown, while a new emergency
government is expected within days, ending the Berlusconi era.
The upper house is due to begin debating the package at 0930
GMT with an outcome expected later in the day. Having been
approved by the upper house budget committee on Thursday, the
law is seen being passed easily.
Voting for the first time in the upper house will be Mario
Monti, the former European Commissioner who has emerged as
favourite to replace Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Paving the way for Monti's appointment, President Giorgio
Napolitano made him a life senator on Wednesday in a surprise
move that raised his already high profile and instantly made him
a legislator.
Berlusconi, who lost his majority in a vote on Tuesday, has
promised to resign after the financial stability law is passed
by both houses of parliament.
The law is due to be approved by the lower house Chamber of
Deputies on Saturday. That would mean Napolitano may accept
Berlusconi's resignation as early as Saturday night and formally
mandate Monti to try to form a new government soon afterwards.
Napolitano has urged parliament to act fast and some
commentators say a new government made up mostly of technocrats
could be in place as early as Sunday night before markets open
on Monday.
The president moved quickly to calm markets on Wednesday
after Italy's borrowing costs reached levels that could close
its access to market funding, a development which would threaten
the future of the euro zone.
He gave assurances that Berlusconi would honour his pledge
to step down after parliament approved reforms geared to placate
markets and he would waste no time in either appointing a new
government or calling new elections.
BERLUSCONI CHANGES HIS MIND
At first, Berlusconi had insisted that early elections were
the only option. But he has since softened his stand and is said
by sources to be open to a new government.
Monti, a highly respected international figure, has been
pushed by markets for weeks as the most suitable figure to lead
a national unity government to urgently push through painful
austerity measures.
Napolitano met Monti on Thursday night, and, in a sign of
the urgency of the situation, spoke by telephone with U.S.
President Barack Obama.
In one badly needed success that calmed markets somewhat,
Italy managed to sell 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) of one-year
bonds on Thursday, but had to pay a whopping 6.087 percent
interest rate, the highest in 14 years.
It was not clear how much of Berlusconi's PDL, which has
undergone many defections and splits in the past few days, would
support the new government, expected to include respected
experts as well as a few politicians.
It will be supported by most centrists and the biggest
opposition force, the Democratic Party.
Berlusconi's chief coalition partner, the Northern League,
has said it would not back Monti.
Monti, who is currently head of Milan's prestigious Bocconi
university, is a tough negotiator with a record of taking on
powerful corporate interests as European Competition
Commissioner.
