* Berlusconi to address parliament, seek confidence
* Italy president says Berlusconi must give "credible
response"
* President says worried about "acute tensions and
uncertainty"
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Oct 12 President Giorgio Napolitano
expressed deep concern about the viability of Italy's government
on Wednesday as Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi scrambled to
quell an internal rebellion by calling a confidence vote.
Napolitano talked of "acute tensions and uncertainties" in
the centre-right coalition and commentators said there was a
growing possibility of elections next spring, a year ahead of
schedule.
In an unusually blunt statement, the president asked if the
Berlusconi government still had the necessary unity to pass
urgent measures for the country and demanded that Berlusconi
offer "a credible response" to the nation.
Berlusconi will address parliament on Thursday and ask for a
vote of confidence, Fabrizio Cicchitto, leader of centre-right
parliamentarians in the lower house, said.
The vote will likely be held on Friday after a parliamentary
debate. Berlusconi would have to resign if he loses.
Napolitano's statement was a clear reference to repeatedly
delayed measures to boost Italy's chronically slow economic
growth, and continuing squabbles over an austerity package --
passed under pressure from the European Central Bank -- to
balance the budget by 2013.
Berlusconi decided to address parliament after the coalition
-- wracked by internal dissent -- suffered a major embarrassment
when it failed to pass a budget provision on Tuesday.
Berlusconi has insisted that failure to approve the balance
sheet for last year's state spending by one vote was just an
"accident" caused by the absence of several coalition members
from the chamber.
But political analysts said some of those who did not vote,
including Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti, who is constantly at
loggerheads with Berlusconi, stayed away intentionally to send a
message about the deep malaise within the coalition.
"When the prime minister and the finance minister are not on
the same page, then there is little point in the government
soldiering on," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy
in London.
Analysts said the government was unlikely to fall
immediately but its ability to take action, at a time when the
economy is under huge pressure from the markets, would be
constantly hampered by internal disputes -- the reason for
Napolitano's concern.
Yields on Italian government bonds are dangerously high
considering its massive public debt, because of investors' lack
of confidence that Berlusconi's government can take decisive
action.
"Political dysfunctionality in Ialy is now a major source of
stress in the eurozone," Spiro said.
EARLY ELECTIONS?
"We could have a government crisis at any time and even head
towards early elections," said Massimo Franco, political
commentator for the respected Corriere della Sera newspaper.
After the government failed to pass the measure, the
opposition called for Berlusconi to resign, saying the loss
meant he no longer had a viable working majority.
Lower house speaker Gianfranco Fini, who broke with
Berlusconi last year, said the loss of the vote was
unprecedented because the government is constitutionally obliged
to approve what is considered a routine measure.
"These are very turbulent hours on the political scene," Fini
said.
Apart from Tremonti, several other senior coalition members
were absent, including Berlusconi's key ally, Northern League
party leader Umberto Bossi.
So far, Berlusconi's majority in parliament has held up in
repeated confidence votes but there has been mounting press
speculation of a revolt within his PDL party.
The 75-year-old prime minister is facing internal challenges
from a number of centre-right ministers who are unhappy with the
way he is running the coalition and the damage his personal and
judicial woes have done to Italy's reputation.
After Tuesday's loss, the opposition called on Berlusconi to
face the fact that he no longer had a workable majority and step
down.
"This government has no programme left, it has no coalition,
it has no objectives except to guarantee itself power," said
Massimo Donadi, head of parliamentarians in the opposition Italy
of Values party.
Berlusconi has come under mounting attacks as the financial
crisis and growing divisions in the coalition fuel speculation
that his government will collapse before the end of its term in
2013.
Ratings agency Fitch last week cut Italy's credit rating by
one notch with a negative outlook, following a downgrade by
Moody's and Standard and Poor's, underlining market concern over
the stability of its public finances and its chronically weak
growth.
A 60-billion-euro austerity package to balance the budget by
2013 was passed last month only after weeks of hesitation and
delay, while the timetable for a decree to pass economic reforms
and approve the sale of state assets has slipped to Oct. 20.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella, Editing by Barry Moody and
Andrew Heavens)