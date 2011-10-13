* Confidence vote expected Friday
* Prime Minister emerges bruised even if he wins-analysts
* Berlusconi vows to balance budget by 2013
(adds opposition comment, time of vote)
By Philip Pullella and Deepa Babington
ROME, Oct 13 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi on Thursday called a vote of confidence in his
government, saying a collapse of his centre-right coalition now
would be catastrophic for the country and its economy.
Under pressure over corruption and sex scandals and facing
criticism for his centre-right government's erratic handling of
the economic crisis, Berlusconi has accused the left-wing
opposition of "obsessively" seeking to drive him from office.
In an impassioned address to parliament, he said there was
no viable alternative to his government and that if it fell now,
the only alternative would be early elections.
"A government crisis now would be a victory for those who
want to see (Italy) fall into decline, catastrophe and the kind
of speculation we have seen for months in Europe and Italy,"
Berlusconi said.
Berlusconi, under pressure by Italy's president as well as
the central bank governor to prove he can deal with the nation's
myriad social and economic problems, said he was confident that
he would win the vote, which is due to be held early Friday
afternoon.
Berlusconi also said his coalition was united despite
occasional "accidents" such as a loss of a key parliamentary
vote on Tuesday that triggered the latest crisis in his
coalition and repeated a vow to balance the budget by 2013.
In a boost to the premier's prospects, Umberto Bossi, leader
of the Northern League ally in the coalition, said Berlusconi
was "convincing" and predicted the government would win the
vote.
Analysts say that even if Berlusconi wins, he will emerge so
bruised that it will be only a matter of months before a new
crisis hits and that the country will likely hold early
elections next year, a year before they are scheduled.
Most opposition parties boycotted the speech but then
returned for the debate and said they would vote against
Berlusconi on Friday.
"The speech in political terms was simply pathetic.
Pathetic," said Pierluigi Bersani, head of the Democratic Party,
the largest in the opposition. "Apart from the confidence vote,
how does he intend to make this government work? He just didn't
give any answers."
Berlusconi sought the confidence vote after the coalition --
racked by internal dissent -- suffered a major embarrassment
when it failed to pass a routine budget provision on Tuesday.
A number of centre-right deputies were absent for that vote,
infuriating Berlusconi and feeding suspicions that some
dissenters deliberately stayed away to send a message to the
prime minister about the deep malaise within the coalition.
INTERNAL CHALLENGES
Berlusconi is facing internal challenges from a number of
ministers who are unhappy with his management of the coalition
and the damage his personal and judicial woes have done to
Italy's reputation.
President Giorgio Napolitano entered the fray on Wednesday
when he issued a statement expressing deep concern about the
viability of government and demanded a "credible response" to
Italy's problems.
Italy is also under pressure from Mario Draghi, the outgoing
Bank of Italy governor who will become the president of the
European Central Bank next month.
In a speech on Wednesday night, Draghi said Italy had
already wasted too much time without reforming its economy and
that rising bond yields could nullify the benefits from recent
budget cuts unless the country acted urgently.
Yields on Italian government bonds are dangerously high
considering its massive public debt, spurred by investor
concerns over Berlusconi's ability to take decisive action and
Italy's chronically sluggish growth.
Although its five-year debt costs fell at an auction on
Thursday, helped by a more optimistic outlook for the euro zone
debt crisis, there were signs investors were still wary of
Italian bonds after two ratings downgrades in less than a
week.
Ratings agency Fitch last week cut Italy's credit rating by
one notch with a negative outlook, following a downgrade by
Moody's and Standard and Poor's, underlining market concern over
the stability of its public finances and its weak growth.
A 60-billion-euro austerity package to balance the budget
by 2013 was passed last month only after weeks of hesitation and
delay, while the timetable for a decree to pass economic reforms
and approve the sale of state assets has slipped to next week.
(Writing by Philip Pullella; Additional reporting by Paolo
Biondi and Elly Biles; Editing by Jon Boyle)