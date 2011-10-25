* Italy prepares response for EU summit
* League says agreement reached but EU reaction uncertain
* League says still oppose to raising some retirement ages
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Oct 26 Italy goes to the European Union on
Wednesday with an offer of economic reforms, drafted in haste by
two disagreeing coalition parties, that appears to fall short of
a main EU demand.
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was holed up with aides and
coalition leaders in his Rome residence on Tuesday night
drafting a "letter of intent" to the EU on what Italy would do
to enact economic reforms demanded by its EU partners as a
condition for buying its bonds.
The euro zone's number three economy is at the centre of the
storm, needing to issue some 600 billion euros in bonds in the
next three years to refinance maturing debt.
Umberto Bossi, leader of the Northern League, whose support
is vital to Berlusconi, said the coalition had reached agreement
on reforms but that it was up to the EU to decide if they were
enough. "In the end we have found a way. Now we will see what
the EU says," Bossi told reporters.
But Bossi said he was still pessimistic about the survival
of the coalition government and that his party would not budge
on opposing a higher retirement age on some types of pensions.
EU nations say the retirement age must rise in Italy, which
has a public debt of 1.8 trillion euros, equal to 120 percent of
GDP.
The opposition said Berlusconi was bringing about "the
Italian disaster" and repeated calls for him to step down.
EU leaders, particularly German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
French President Nicolas Sarkozy, have demanded that Italy
present firm plans to promote economic growth and reduce Rome's
massive debt.
Bossi, who earlier had said the disagreement on pensions
could bring down the government and force early elections, gave
no details on the reforms that would be presented to Brussels.
The possibility that Italy could lose control over its debt
pile and put the entire euro zone at risk has spooked financial
markets. The three main credit ratings agencies have all
downgraded Italy.
Italy relies on intervention by the European Central Bank to
keep its borrowing costs at manageable levels. It has passed a
series of reforms, but has failed to convince markets worried
that the divisions in the government will stymie painful
measures aimed at cutting the debt and boosting the stagnant
economy.
Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti has promised a package of
reforms that would open up closed professions, cut red tape and
raise revenue through steps such as privatisations and a new
wealth tax, but the measures have been repeatedly delayed.
Berlusconi has reacted angrily to pressure from Germany and
France to enact reforms. He issued a statement on Monday
declaring that no EU country was in a position to give lessons
to its partners.
