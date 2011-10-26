* Berlusconi wins only vague concessions from League
* League says agreement reached but EU reaction uncertain
* Market, business reaction negative, deputies fight
ROME, Oct 26 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi is expected to give a European summit on Wednesday
only vague promises of economic reform instead of the firm
undertakings demanded by European leaders.
Berlusconi has been caught between a tough ultimatum by euro
zone leaders and the adamant refusal of his Northern League
partners in a centre-right coalition to make more than slight
concessions on pensions -- a key plank of the reform programme.
Both Northern League leader Umberto Bossi and analysts said
it was unclear whether the Italian promises would be enough to
pacify euro zone leaders or markets, but Berlusconi's political
position is so weak he has little room for manoeuvre.
Initial reaction from markets was not encouraging, with
Italy paying the highest yield in more than three years on
six-month BOT bills at an auction on Wednesday.
Political tensions over the reform programme broke into the
open in Italy's parliament where opposition and government
deputies exchanged blows on Wednesday and the sitting was
suspended.
The head of Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo,
said he was disappointed by the sketchy agreement reached
between Berlusconi and Bossi in late-night talks on Tuesday,
which provided for only a slight acceleration in increasing the
retirement age from 65 to 67.
Bossi and his supporters in the northern devolutionist party
refused point blank to sanction a more significant reform that
would abolish a system under which workers can retire early if
they have paid 40 years of pension contributions.
"In the situation we are in, I expected an economic
programme that would be agreed by everyone and not just
unconfirmed suggestions to take to Europe. I am disappointed,"
Corrado Passera told reporters at the margins of a conference.
The head of Italy's banking association urged the government
to stop delaying reforms that would restore confidence. "Now is
the time to act and we need to act, quickly and well," Giuseppe
Mussari told the same conference.
Berlusconi will take to Brussels a "letter of intent"
outlining Italy's plan for reforms demanded by its EU partners
as a condition for European Central Bank buying of its bonds
--vital to avoid it being overwhelmed by repayments on its
massive debt pile.
LETTER SHORT ON DETAIL
Media reports say the 14-page letter contains little detail
on growth-boosting measures but promises to balance the budget
by 2013 and lists previously agreed reforms.
Even Berlusconi's chief of staff, Gianni Letta, said the
letter was incomplete. "It needs some adjustments and
finalisation," he told reporters.
Incoming ECB chief Mario Draghi said ideas outlined in
Berlusconi's letter must be implemented rapidly. Draghi, who is
leaving Italy's central bank to take up the new role, said the
situation in Italy was "confused and dramatic".
The euro zone's number three economy is at the centre of the
debt crisis as investors fret about its sluggish growth and
political instability. It needs to issue over 600 billion euros
in bonds in the next three years to refinance maturing debt.
"In the end we have found a way. Now we will see what the EU
says," Bossi told reporters late on Tuesday after a day of
difficult talks with Berlusconi.
But Bossi said he was still pessimistic about the survival
of the coalition. Berlusconi's office denied on Wednesday that
he had made a secret agreement with Bossi to resign at the end
of the year.
However, analysts say Berlusconi is unlikely to last beyond
December or January and elections are expected next spring, a
year ahead of schedule.
Berlusconi has until now repeatedly said he expected to
serve out his term until 2013. But reports are circulating that,
caught between demands for action on the economy and the
obstinacy of the League, he may throw in the towel sooner.
Analysts say neither the League -- where Bossi's leadership
is also under threat from within -- nor Berlusconi's PDL party
wants a government crisis before the end of the year because
that might tempt President Giorgio Napolitano to appoint a
stop-gap government of technocrats to pass urgent reforms.
A delay would enable the centre right to keep control of the
way the crisis plays out ahead of elections in the spring.
The centre-left opposition is also in disarray and is
thought to be reluctant to take responsibility at this point for
highly unpopular austerity reforms.
Italy has a public debt of 1.9 trillion euros, equal to 120
percent of GDP, second only to Greece in the euro zone. European
nations, Italian business and many other critics say Berlusconi
must take urgent and real measures to cut the debt and revive
the country's chronically stagnant growth.
The impatience of euro zone leaders at Berlusconi's repeated
procrastination is sharpened by fears that a major debt crisis
in Italy -- much bigger than Greece and too big to bail out --
would threaten the entire European project.
The three main credit ratings agencies have all downgraded
Italy recently.
Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti has promised a package of
reforms that would open up closed professions, cut red tape and
raise revenue through steps such as privatisations and a new
wealth tax, but the measures have been repeatedly delayed.
Berlusconi has reacted angrily to pressure from Germany and
France to enact reforms. He issued a statement on Monday
declaring that no EU country was in a position to give lessons
to its partners.
Napolitano also criticised the ultimatum, which many
Italians see as a humiliation, an impression strengthened by the
spectacle of Berlusconi having to write a letter of promises to
EU leaders before Wednesday night's summit.
