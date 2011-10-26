* Berlusconi wins only slight concessions from League
By Francesca Piscioneri and Barry Moody
ROME, Oct 26 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi presented European leaders on Wednesday with a
hastily constructed package of economic reforms in response to
an ultimatum demanding action to boost growth and cut Italy's
huge public debt.
It was not clear whether the leaders meeting in Brussels,
who have been highly sceptical about Berlusconi's ability to
deliver, would be satisfied by a series of promises of future
measures to get Italy out of the firing line in the euro zone
debt crisis.
Berlusconi, in political trouble at home, had been caught
between the EU ultimatum and the refusal of his Northern League
partners in a centre-right coalition to make more than slight
concessions on pensions -- a key plank of the reform programme.
A poisonous political climate in Rome has made it difficult
to reach agreement on reform and tensions over the programme
broke into the open in parliament, where opposition and
government deputies exchanged blows before the sitting was
suspended.
After tense coalition talks late on Tuesday, Berlusconi
carried a "letter of intent" to the summit, which promised a
much delayed economic development plan by Nov. 15 and a series
of other measures to boost growth and ensure the budget is
balanced by 2013.
They included a commitment to raise the pension age to 67 by
2026, and steps to cut red tape and improve conditions for
business.
Berlusconi's political position is so weak he has little
room for manoeuvre. The 75-year-old premier, badly weakened by
sex scandals, corruption charges and political setbacks, made no
comment to reporters as he arrived for the summit.
Initial market reaction to a minimalist pension deal with
League leader Umberto Bossi was not encouraging, with Italy
paying the highest yield in more than three years on six-month
treasury bills at an auction on Wednesday.
SKETCHY AGREEMENT
President Giorgio Napolitano and incoming European Central
Bank governor Mario Draghi warned that Berlusconi's promises
must be followed by resolve to take painful measures to dig
Italy out of a deepening economic crisis by cutting massive
public debt and boosting stagnant growth.
The head of Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo,
said he was disappointed by the sketchy agreement reached
between Berlusconi and Bossi on Tuesday, which provided for only
a slight acceleration in raising the pension age from 65 to 67.
"In the situation we are in, I expected an economic
programme that would be agreed by everyone and not just
unconfirmed suggestions to take to Europe. I am disappointed,"
Corrado Passera told reporters.
Bossi refused point blank to agree to a more significant
reform abolishing a system under which workers can retire early
if they have paid 40 years of pension contributions.
An Italian diplomatic source told Reuters the summit's final
communique would specifically mention Italy.
The letter outlines Italy's plan for reforms demanded by the
EU as a condition for ECB buying of its bonds -- vital to
prevent Italy being overwhelmed by debt repayments.
Incoming ECB chief Mario Draghi said ideas outlined in
Berlusconi's letter must be implemented rapidly. Draghi, who is
leaving Italy's central bank to take up the new role, said the
situation in Italy was "confused and dramatic".
Napolitano, who has regularly worked closely with Draghi to
try to stave off economic disaster in Italy, said in a speech in
Belgium that anybody who wanted to govern the country must grasp
the nettle of unpopular economic reforms.
"We can no longer dither over the categoric imperative of
making a consistent and constant effort to lower our debt," he
said.
DEBT MOUNTAIN
The euro zone's number three economy is at the centre of the
debt crisis. It needs to issue over 600 billion euros in bonds
in the next three years to refinance maturing debt.
Berlusconi's office denied he had made a secret agreement
with Bossi to resign at the end of the year but the League
leader said he was pessimistic about the coalition's survival.
Analysts say Berlusconi is unlikely to last beyond December
or January and elections are expected in spring, a year ahead of
schedule.
Berlusconi has until now repeatedly said he expects to serve
out his term until 2013. But reports are circulating that,
caught between demands for action on the economy and the
obstinacy of the League, he may throw in the towel sooner.
Analysts say neither the League -- where Bossi's leadership
is also under threat from within -- nor Berlusconi's PDL party
wants a government crisis before the end of the year because
that might tempt Napolitano to appoint a stop-gap government of
technocrats to pass urgent reforms.
A delay would enable the centre right to keep control of the
way the crisis plays out ahead of elections in the spring.
The centre-left opposition is also in disarray and is
thought to be reluctant to take responsibility at this point for
highly unpopular austerity reforms.
Italy has a public debt of 1.9 trillion euros, equal to 120
percent of GDP, second only to Greece in the euro zone.
The impatience of euro zone leaders at Berlusconi's repeated
procrastination is sharpened by fears that a major debt crisis
in Italy -- much bigger than Greece and too big to bail out --
would threaten the entire European project.
Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti has promised a package of
reforms that would open up closed professions, cut red tape and
raise revenue through steps such as privatisations and a new
wealth tax, but the measures have been repeatedly delayed.
