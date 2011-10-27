* Doubts in both Athens and Rome
ROME, Oct 27 A deal struck by euro zone leaders
on Thursday to contain the region's dangerous debt crisis was
greeted sceptically in the two countries most in the firing
line, Greece and Italy, with some saying politicians were
dreaming.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi submitted an
ambitious set of reforms intended to boost growth and cut debt
as part of the deal, but analysts questioned the ability of his
fractious coalition to implement the plan.
In Greece, opposition politicians and citizens, fearing
further painful belt-tightening and years of recession, showed
little enthusiasm for a plan for banks and insurers to accept a
50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds.
Berlusconi's pledges include raising the retirement age and
making it easier for firms to lay off staff, but few expect a
scandal-ridden government with a poor track record of pushing
through reforms to be able to do so while battling for survival.
"It's hard to believe that yesterday's intentions can really
be transformed into the biggest plan of market reforms Italy has
ever put on paper," Antonio Polito wrote in the Corriere della
Sera daily, pointing to coalition tensions.
An editorial in the left-leaning La Repubblica daily
described the plan as a "book of dreams".
In a sign of the challenges Berlusconi faces, Italy's
biggest trade union CGIL responded by pledging to fight the
reform plans and called on smaller unions to unite against
"targeted attacks" on Italian workers.
PROVOCATION
Even the smaller and more moderate unions CISL and UIL said
they would participate in strikes if Italy's strict job
protection rules were at stake.
"Touching redundancies seems like a provocation at a time
when the country needs cohesion," said CISL's Raffaele Bonanni.
Berlusconi defended the labour market reform on Italian
television later on Thursday, saying it was designed to create a
more "efficient and modern" job market that is more open to
women and youth.
One of the few voices outside his coalition offering support
was the head of Italy's business lobby, Emma Marcegaglia, who
welcomed plans for a more flexible labour market and called the
reforms a "step in the right direction".
Berlusconi submitted the hastily constructed package of
reforms as a "letter of intent" to the EU summit, promising a
much-delayed economic development plan by Nov. 15 and other
measures to increase growth and balance the budget by 2013.
They formed part of a euro zone deal aimed at drawing a line
under spiralling debt problems that have threatened to unravel
the European single currency project.
After dodging the worst of the financial crisis in recent
years, Italy has moved to the centre of the debt crunch this
year as its bond yields soared to near unsustainable levels.
Only intervention by the European Central Bank has prevented
them from rising out of control.
Investors have fretted about Italy's chronically sluggish
growth and the sustainability of its 1.9 trillion euro debt,
which at 120 percent of GDP is second only to Greece's in the
euro zone.
Berlusconi's fast-lengthening list of problems -- including
sex scandals, legal troubles, a public spat with his economy
minister and increasingly mutinous allies -- has further
undermined confidence among investors.
Berlusconi's Northern League ally, on which he relies on for
a parliamentary majority, has refused to budge on some parts of
pension reform and has openly questioned whether the government
can see out its term ending in 2013. Analysts say early
elections are likely in spring next year.
Still, some analysts said Berlusconi's plans went beyond
expectations and European stock markets surged to a 12-week high
on relief following the deal by European leaders.
IMPLEMENTATION
The spread between 10-year Italian and German
government bonds narrowed to less than 370 basis points on
Thursday after hovering close to 400 last week.
"It's at least going in the right direction and going faster
than we thought," said Gilles Moec, economist at Deutsche Bank.
"A lot will depend on the actual implementation and the
timetable."
Analysts welcomed measures on potential job cuts in the
public sector and moves to make it easier for companies to lay
off people in times of economic difficulty, though they met less
support on Rome's streets.
"Making it easier to fire employees doesn't help people at
all. They should target large assets, those who have more need
to pay more in this moment of crisis," said one Rome resident,
who did not wish to be named.
Unicredit analyst Chiara Corsa said the move to facilitate
redundancies should have been coupled with a broadening of the
unemployment benefit system.
"In addition, more incisive action on the pension system,
with more stringent requirements for the access to seniority
pensions, or even their abolition as originally requested by the
ECB, would have been desirable," she added.
In Greece, citizens hit by several rounds of austerity,
including hefty pay and pension cuts and tax rises, responded
with similar criticism to the EU deal.
Prime Minister George Papandreou said the agreement meant
the country's debt burden would now be sustainable, but people
on the streets saw little reason to celebrate.
"I don't feel saved," said teacher Pantelis Abeloyannis, 47,
a father of three who is struggling to make ends meet and pay
his mortgage following heavy pay cuts.
"The banks are not paying for us today. They are just
returning a part of the profit they have made from us all these
years."
