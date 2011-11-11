* Senate approves economic reforms
By Barry Moody and James Mackenzie
ROME, Nov 11 Italy's Senate approved
economic reforms intended to reverse a collapse of market
confidence on Friday, kicking off a rapid transition that will
end the Berlusconi era and clear the way for an emergency
government within days.
The package of austerity measures demanded by the European
Union will now go to the lower house which is expected to
approve it on Saturday, triggering the resignation of Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Italian bond yields, which raced way above sustainable
levels earlier this week because of political uncertainty, fell
sharply on Friday in response to acceleration both of
Berlusconi's resignation and the approval of the reforms.
Former European Commissioner Mario Monti, who is expected to
replace the billionaire media magnate by Monday, was applauded
when he took his place in the upper house for the vote after
being appointed a Senator for life by President Giorgio
Napolitano.
The appointment, transforming Monti from academic to
legislator, was seen as clear confirmation that he will be asked
to head a largely technocratic government to push through
reforms in an effort to head off a perilous crisis.
With Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, teetering
close to losing control of its towering public debt, global
financial markets have been panicked by the weeks of political
uncertainty in Italy and the country's borrowing costs rocketed
above sustainable levels on Wednesday.
Deeply alarmed by the crisis, Napolitano banged heads to
overcome prolonged political infighting and get a new government
in place within days.
Analysts say Monti could face an uphill battle implementing
unpopular reforms with strong opposition expected from some
political groups on both left and right. They said even if he
was successful this would not necessarily restore investor
confidence in the country.
"The markets are clutching at straws of hope in Italy.
Investors are placing too much faith in the formation of a
technocratic government...Technocracy should not be seen as a
panacea for Italy's ills," said Nicholas Spiro, head of Spiro
Sovereign Strategy in London.
Nevertheless, benchmark 10-year yields on Italian bonds fell
27 basis points to 6.7 per cent in response to the new urgency
on Friday, well below Wednesday's levels when they crossed the
"red line" of 7 percent.
This is the level at which Portugal and Ireland were forced
to seek an international bailout.
NEW GOVERNMENT BY MONDAY?
Berlusconi, who lost his majority in a vote on Tuesday, has
promised to resign after the financial stability law is passed
by both houses of parliament. The delay to his resignation, and
talk of a long limbo before elections unnerved the markets.
Napolitano could give a mandate to Monti as early as
Saturday night or Sunday after Berlusconi resigns, so that a
government can be in place before markets open on Monday.
Oliver Bailly, spokesman for the European Commission, said
the Italian reforms were substantial. "It really does contain
many measures which are required to reform and restore the
Italian economy and to reassure the markets," he said.
But he said the commission was still waiting for the
response to a letter sent to Berlusconi which asked for more
details and said additional measures would be needed.
Monti, a highly respected international figure, has been
favoured by markets for weeks to lead Italy out of the crisis
with an emergency government.
But although he would be supported by most centrists and the
biggest opposition force, the Democratic Party, there is
substantial opposition in Berlusconi's existing coalition.
His chief coalition partner, the Northern League, has said
it would not back Monti and Berlusconi's PDL party is seriously
split. Some analysts say it could implode because of the crisis,
with members moving to other parties.
The party, an amalgamation of Berlusconi's original Forza
Italia party and the National Alliance, an offshoot of the old
far-right MSI party, is built entirely around the billionaire
entrepreneur and may break up once he leaves the stage.
"I see this risk. If there's no mediation, there's a risk of
a break-up," Gianfranco Rotondi, a minister without portfolio
who opposes a Monti-led government, told the daily La Stampa,
adding that his opinion was "widely shared" in the PDL.
