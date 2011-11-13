* Monti poised to head technocratic government
* Aim is to have new administration in place by Monday
* Financial markets still on edge
* Berlusconi resignation greeted with cheers, boos
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Nov 13 Italy's head of state begins
talks on Sunday to appoint an emergency government to succeed
outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and handle a crisis
that has brought the euro zone's third largest economy to the
brink of financial disaster.
President Giorgio Napolitano is expected to ask former
European Commissioner Mario Monti to try to form a government of
technocrats in time for the opening of markets on Monday.
The appointment of a new government will come after
Berlusconi faced a chorus of jeers and insults as he was driven
to the Quirinale Palace to hand his resignation to Napolitano.
Crowds built up steadily after parliament passed a new
budget law in the late afternoon on Saturday, clearing the way
for Berlusconi to fulfill a pledge to resign after he failed to
secure a majority in a crucial vote on Tuesday.
Following weeks of political uncertainty and growing calls
from international partners for action to control its towering
public debt, Italy's borrowing costs soared to unmanageable
levels last week, threatening a Europe-wide financial meltdown.
Monti, named as Senator for Life last week, met European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi and politicians from various
parties on Saturday as preparations for a transition began even
before Berlusconi stepped down.
He has not so far been named officially but he has received
the backing of the main opposition groups and the conditional
acceptance of Berlusconi's centre-right PDL after objections
from several factions in the party were overcome.
"In the end, a sense of responsibility prevailed," said
Mario Baccini, a PDL lawmaker. He said the PDL would support a
Monti government as long as it stuck to reforms agreed by the
outgoing government with the European Union.
With the next elections not due until 2013, a government of
technocrats could have about 18 months to pass painful economic
reforms but will need to secure the backing of a majority in
parliament and could fall before then.
Italy came close to a full scale financial emergency this
week after yields on 10-year bonds soared over 7.6 percent,
levels which forced Ireland, Portugal and Greece to seek an
international bailout.
With public debt of more than 120 percent of gross domestic
product and more than a decade of anaemic economic growth behind
it, Italy is at the heart of the euro zone debt crisis and would
be too big for the bloc to bail out.
Financial markets have backed a Monti government and as
prospects of Berlusconi going became firmer last week, yields
dropped below the critical 7 percent level.
TECHNOCRATS
It now falls to Berluconi's successor to try to reassure
markets that a new government will be able to control spending
and pass the kind of reforms to pensions, public service and
labour markets that his government was unable to implement.
A technical government under Monti would avoid the need for
a long and divisive election campaign, unsettling markets
further, but its future will depend on maintaining the support
of parliament.
A tough negotiator with a record of taking on powerful
corporate interests as European Competition Commissioner, Monti
will have to navigate the treacherous waters of Italian politics
to survive.
On the left, likely reforms such as an increase in the
pension age or easier hiring and firing rules could prompt
strong opposition from unions once the elation of Berlusconi's
departure has passed.
But the threat could be at least as great from the
centre-right with Berlusconi's old Northern League coalition
partners declaring they will oppose a Monti-led government and
many in the PDL also harbouring deep reservations.
In a potentially ominous sign of the dangers that may face a
Monti government, Italian news agencies reported that Berlusconi
had told party colleagues that they would control the future of
a new administration.
"We can pull the plug whenever we want," he was quoted as
telling party allies.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)