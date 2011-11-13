* Monti expected to name ministers within days
* Appointment follows frenetic weekend
* Berlusconi says resigned out of sense of responsibility
By Barry Moody
ROME, Nov 14 Italy anxiously awaits the
reaction of financial markets on Monday to the appointment of
former European Commissioner Mario Monti to head a technocratic
government, hoping it will end a disastrous week for the euro
zone's third largest economy.
In a frenetic weekend of political activity, Italy's
parliament approved a package of economic reforms agreed with
European leaders, Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi resigned and
President Giorgio Napolitano appointed Monti, a respected
international figure as head of a new government.
The whole hurried process, much faster than is normal, was
designed to calm markets which last week pushed Italy's
borrowing costs to the levels that forced Portugal, Greece and
Ireland to seek bailouts.
The first test will come on Monday when the Treasury offers
up to 3 billion euros worth of 5-year BTP bonds in an auction
that will show how far fragile confidence in Italy's battered
public finances has been restored.
Because the euro zone cannot afford the much bigger bailout
that would be needed to save its third largest economy, the
crisis threatened a European financial meltdown.
Napolitano said after nominating Monti that there must be an
extraordinary effort to address the crisis and Italy could not
wait for elections to solve political paralysis. He said Italy
must recover the trust of investors and European institutions.
Monti said he would work urgently to form a government and
to pull Italy out of the crisis. The new government is thought
likely to be a tight cabinet of around 12 technocrats and to be
appointed within days.
"I intend to fulfil this task with a great sense of
responsibility in the service of our country. In a moment of
particular difficulty for Italy, in a turbulent situation for
Europe and the world, the country needs to meet the challenge,"
Monti said after his nomination.
UNPOPULAR MEASURES
Italy's borrowing costs soared to way above a "red line" of
7 percent last week but markets calmed once it became clear that
Berlusconi would go and Monti take his place.
Berlusconi went on television on Sunday and said he had
resigned out of a sense of responsibility and to protect Italy
from speculators. He expressed sadness that thousands of
protesters yelling insults including "clown" had jeered him when
he went to Napolitano's palace to hand in his resignation.
Monti's government will try to push through reforms agreed
by Berlusconi with euro zone leaders to cut Italy's massive debt
and revive a chronically stagnant economy. But he could face
opposition from right and left to some of the more unpopular
measures on pensions and the labour market.
There are clear signs that he will face problems, with
Angelino Alfano, secretary of Berlusconi's PDL party, saying
there was "huge opposition" among its members despite promising
its support to the new prime minister.
The devolutionist Northern League, Berlusconi's partner in
the centre-right coalition, also said Monti would face an uphill
battle in getting parliamentary support for the reforms from a
disparate group of parties supporting the technocratic
government.
Italy's political turmoil was very much centred around the
flamboyant and scandal-plagued figure of Berlusconi and
thousands of demonstrators partied in the streets of Rome on
Saturday after he resigned.
The normally ebullient media magnate cut a forlorn figure as
he stared from his car, looking pale and drawn, when he left
Napolitano's palace.
Top European Union officials and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel welcomed signs of an end to the weeks of uncertainty,
with Merkel saying the approval of a reform package in
parliament on Saturday was "heartening".
"I hope that confidence in Italy is restored, which is
crucial for a return to calm throughout the euro zone," she said
ahead of a party conference in Leipzig.
Berlusconi, one of Italy's richest men, had dominated the
country since bursting onto the political scene in 1994.
The next election is not due until 2013 but there are
widespread predictions Monti will not last until then, making
way for polls once he passes the reforms promised to Europe.
