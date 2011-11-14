* Monti expected to seek parliament backing by Friday
ROME, Nov 14 Italy's Prime
Minister-designate Mario Monti said on Monday his first day of
talks for a new government were constructive and he hoped to
form an administration that could take the country through to
the next scheduled elections in 2013.
"It's obvious that parliament can decide at any time that a
government does not have its confidence," he told a news
conference, but added that he would not accept setting other
time limits on the lifetime of the government.
"If a date was set beyond that time horizon, this
predetermination would remove credibility from the government,"
he said.
The next election is not due until 2013 but there have been
widespread predictions Monti will make way for polls once he
passes the economic reforms promised to Europe.
The former European Commissioner met representatives of
smaller parties on his first day of consultations to form a
government replacing Silvio Berlusconi that will try to reverse
a disastrous collapse of market confidence in Italy.
He concludes the talks on Tuesday with meetings with leaders
of the two largest parties of the centre-right and the
centre-left, unions, and representatives of women and youth
groups.
Monti said he would be willing to have politicians in his
government instead of just technocrats but that it would be up
to the political parties to decide.
He went to work after a frenetic weekend of political
activity, in which Italy's parliament approved a package of
economic reforms agreed with European leaders, Berlusconi
resigned and President Giorgio Napolitano appointed the
respected international figure as head of a new government.
"Monti spoke about a significant programme with many
sacrifices," Francesco Nucara, a lawmaker from one of the myriad
tiny parliamentary groups involved in the talks, said after
meeting the prime minister designate.
The speaker of the lower house, Gianfranco Fini, said he
expected Monti to seek a confidence vote in parliament to
confirm support for his new government by Friday.
After a tumultuous week, when Italy's borrowing costs rose
to the kind of levels that saw Ireland and Greece forced to seek
an international bailout, initial market reaction was positive
on Monday, with both stocks and bond markets lifted.
But in a sign of the fragile state of the markets, the trend
was reversed after an auction of 5-year bonds forced the
Treasury to pay a record yield of 6.29 percent, up nearly a full
percentage point from the last auction in mid October.
By the early afternoon, the risk premium on Italian bonds
over their benchmark German equivalent was up to 482 basis
points, underlining the threat that still hangs over Rome.
Napolitano called for an extraordinary national effort to
support Monti and win back the confidence of international
markets, noting that Italy had to refinance some 200 billion
euros of bonds by the end of April.
But once the initial boost from his appointment has passed,
Monti will face a major challenge navigating the treacherous
waters of Italian politics with clear signs of mistrust already
emerging from the centre right.
UNPOPULAR MEASURES
Monti, a convinced free marketeer with a record of
successfully taking on powerful corporate interests during his
decade in Brussels, is expected to outline a policy programme in
line with demands made by Italy's European partners.
"It's very important that this government takes shape
quickly and starts work immediately with fundamental reforms to
return to growth and balance the budget," Emma Marcegaglia, head
of the Confindustria business lobby, told reporters.
Monti has spoken frequently of his support for controlling
public finances and for pro-market policies such as boosting
competition, opening up closed professions and lowering the tax
burden on employment.
However pushing though painful reforms such as raising the
retirement age for those on so-called full-service or seniority
pensions and loosening job protection measures will test the
extent of the non-elected government's support both in
parliament and outside.
Other possible measures such as imposing a wealth tax on
privately owned assets including first homes also risk strong
opposition from the right.
Top European Union officials and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel welcomed signs of an end to the weeks of uncertainty,
with Merkel saying the approval of a reform package in
parliament on Saturday was "heartening".
The European Union will continue monitoring measures taken
in Rome and Monti will need to secure the support of French
President Nicolas Sarkozy and Merkel, both of whom were openly
exasperated with Berlusconi's repeated unfulfilled promises of
reform.
