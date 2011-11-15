* Monti will meet big parties from centre-right, centre-left
* Will consult unions, women's groups, youth representatives
* Hopes gov't lasts until 2013, open to politicians in
cabinet
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Nov 15 Italy's Prime
Minister-designate Mario Monti concludes consultations on
Tuesday to form a new government, one he hopes will last until
2013 and sort out Italy's deep economic problems.
The former European Commissioner, who was appointed on
Sunday, spent his first full day on the job in talks with
smaller parties.
On Tuesday morning he meets delegations from the two biggest
blocs -- Silvio Berlusconi's PDL and the leftist Democratic
Party -- as well as unions and representatives of youth and
women's groups.
Monti, whose government will try to reverse a disastrous
collapse of market confidence in Italy, said the first day of
talks had been "constructive," and that politicians understood
the seriousness of Italy's situation.
But he also said his government should last until the next
scheduled elections in 2013, in contrast with widespread
predictions that he will have to make way for early elections
once he passes the reforms promised to Europe.
"The time frame in which the government is placing itself is
between now and the end of the legislature in spring, 2013," he
told a news conference. "It's obvious that parliament can decide
at any time that a government does not have its confidence."
Monti said he would be willing to have politicians in his
government instead of just technocrats but that it would be up
to the political parties to decide.
His first day of work followed a frenetic weekend in which
Italy's parliament approved economic reforms agreed with
European leaders and Berlusconi resigned.
Monti could present his new government as early as Tuesday
night but it more likely to be on Wednesday.
The speaker of the lower house, Gianfranco Fini, said he
expected Monti to seek a confidence vote in parliament to
confirm support for his new government by Friday.
FRAGILE STATE OF MARKETS
Initial market reaction was positive on Monday, with both
stocks and bond markets lifted.
But in a sign of the fragile state of the markets, the trend
was reversed after an auction of 5-year bonds forced the
Treasury to pay a record yield of 6.29 percent, up nearly a full
percentage point from the last auction in mid October.
By the early afternoon, the risk premium on Italian bonds
over their benchmark German equivalent was up to 482 basis
points, underlining the threat that still hangs over Rome.
Last week, Italy's borrowing costs rose to the kind of
levels that forced Ireland and Greece to seek an international
bailout.
The man who tapped Monti, President Giorgio Napolitano, has
called for an extraordinary national effort to win back the
confidence of international markets, noting that Italy had to
refinance some 200 billion euros ($273 billion) of bonds by the
end of April.
When he makes his first speech to parliament this week,
Monti is expected to outline a policy programme in line with
demands made by Italy's European partners.
A convinced free marketeer with a record of successfully
taking on powerful corporate interests during his decade in
Brussels, Monti has spoken frequently of his support for
controlling public finances.
He also supports policies such as boosting competition,
opening up closed professions and lowering the tax burden on
employment.
Top European Union officials and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel have welcomed signs of an end to the weeks of
uncertainty, with Merkel saying the approval of a reform package
in parliament on Saturday was "heartening".
($1 = 0.734 Euros)
(Reporting By Philip Pullella and Michael Roddy)