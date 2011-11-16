* Monti to lay out platform in Senate, before confidence
vote
* Bond markets under heavy pressure
* Appointment hailed by European partners
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Nov 17 Prime Minister Mario Monti is
expected to outline austerity measures aimed at restoring
confidence in Italy's strained public finances on Thursday when
he goes before the Senate to seek a vote of confidence in his
new government.
The former European Commissioner, who took office on
Wednesday, will present his programme in the Senate at around
1200 GMT before a confidence vote in the evening. He will seek a
separate vote of confidence in the lower house on Friday.
With Italy at the heart of the euro zone debt crisis, the
measures he announces are unlikely to be enough on their own to
rebuild shattered market confidence.
But they will be vital to restoring credibility with
international partners who had long lost patience with the
repeatedly unfulfilled promises of Monti's flamboyant
predecessor Silvio Berlusconi.
Monti took the key economy and finance portfolio himself and
appointed Corrado Passera, chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo,
one of Italy's big two banks, as industry minister in an
unelected cabinet which contained no politicians.
He gave nothing away when asked about his programme on
Wednesday, but the broad thrust of the measures is expected to
match closely reform demands made by European authorities to
Berlusconi's centre-right government.
Reforming a system that allows many Italians to claim a
pension before the age of standard retirement age of 65 and
loosening hiring and firing rules that protect some workers but
discourage job creation are among possible measures.
There has also been speculation about a wealth tax on
privately held assets, possibly including first homes, a measure
that has been strongly opposed by Berlusconi's centre-right
party but which unions and the left have urged repeatedly.
Monti said on Wednesday he was confident his new government
would help restore confidence to panicked financial markets but
the task he faces was underlined by the continued surge in
Italian bond yields.
Yields on 10-year bonds were over 7 percent, near the levels
that forced Greece and Ireland to seek an international bailout,
which would overwhelm the euro zone's current financial defences
if it were needed by Italy, the bloc's third largest economy.
WELCOME
The appointment of Monti, a sober and reserved economist and
tough negotiator with a decade of experience as European
Commissioner, was greeted with palpable relief by foreign
leaders exasperated by the scandal-plagued Berlusconi.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy welcomed the appointment
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would meet Monti as
soon as possible.
Jean-Claude Juncker, chairman of the euro zone finance
ministers group, who said he was particularly pleased that the
prime minister had taken the finance portfolio himself and said
Monti was "the man for the situation".
"The rapid and implementation of all the measures voted
recently by the Italian parliament must be a priority to return
the country to the path of political credibility," he said in a
statement.
The growing threat that Italy's stagnant economy will slip
into recession next year will make it increasingly difficult to
keep control of its huge public debt, which amounts to 120
percent of gross domestic product, the second highest in the
euro zone behind Greece.
International authorities including the European Union, the
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund have
kept up pressure on Italy to cut its debt and reform its economy
but Monti will need the backing of parliament.
Monti has said he wants to serve until the next scheduled
elections in 2013 but the refusal of the main parties to allow
politicians to join his cabinet could make it harder to gain
popular support for measures designed by unelected technocrats.
