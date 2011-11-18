* Overwhelming vote, follows confirmation in Senate
* Monti threat to discredited politicians
* Sweeping and painful reforms to shore up finances
By Paolo Biondi
ROME, Nov 18 Prime Minister Mario Monti
won an overwhelming vote of confidence on Friday after warning
politicians they would have to face the Italian public if they
sabotaged a sweeping package of reforms aimed at ending an acute
debt crisis.
Monti won the vote by 556 to 61 after a similar comfortable
vote in the upper house on Thursday. His unelected government of
technocrats is now fully empowered.
Monti, who also holds the economy portfolio, has outlined to
parliament a broad raft of painful reforms to shore up public
finances and increase competitiveness after a decade of stagnant
growth.
Monti, appointed on Wednesday to succeed Silvio Berlusconi
after the discredited centre-right leader lost his majority,
said he intended to serve until the next scheduled election in
2013.
Politicians have been suspected of wanting to topple the
technocrat government, which many of them opposed, within
months.
But Berlusconi said on Friday he was ready to see it serve
out the full term. He denied telling supporters he could "pull
the plug" whenever he wished.
Monti told the lower house before the vote his success in
passing deep and painful reforms would depend on the support of
parliament.
"I'm not asking for a blind vote of confidence. We're asking
for a vigilant vote of confidence," he said.
"But we think that if we do a good job, then you too, when
you give us a vote of confidence or withdraw it, should remember
what the consequences will be for citizens' confidence in you,"
he said.
The remark was a clear warning to squabbling politicians who
have attracted public outrage for failing to take action as
Italy slipped closer to an economic abyss after its borrowing
costs soared out of control under Berlusconi.
The politicians were forced to acquiesce to an unelected
government of technocrats by the power of international markets.
POLICY PRIORITIES
Monti had laid out his policy priorities in a maiden speech
to the upper house on Thursday in which he outlined a mix of
pension and labour reforms and hinted he would reintroduce a
housing tax scrapped by Berlusconi.
The former European Commissioner has won the backing of all
the main parties except the pro-devolution Northern League,
Berlusconi's key partner in the outgoing coalition.
However Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom (PDL)
party made clear its support is conditional. The biggest force
in parliament has opposed key options in Monti's reform agenda,
notably the possible levying of a wealth tax on privately held
assets.
Monti told reporters after the successful vote that he would
meet the euro zone's most powerful leaders, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy, next week.
He would also meet EU Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso and
European Council President Herman van Rompuy.
Financial markets, upset by the escalating euro zone debt
crisis, appeared to welcome Monti's speech on Thursday, with
yields on 10 year bonds dipping below the 7 percent level widely
seen as a symbolically critical red line.
But they remain at untenably high levels of over 6.7 percent
and the spread over German Bunds, the risk premium paid by
investors to hold bonds considered less safe than benchmark
German paper, is more than 480 basis points.
Italy, the third largest economy in the euro zone with a
decade of anaemic growth and one of the world's highest public
debts, has been at the centre of the Europe-wide financial
crisis because of fears it would be forced to seek a bailout
that would overwhelm the EU's financial defences.
But with the European Central Bank in the market buying
Italian bonds, attention has shifted to other countries
including France and Spain, which are also considered
vulnerable.
Monti dismissed complaints that his non-elected
administration had been imposed undemocratically by the
so-called "grandi poteri" or great powers, the big business and
church establishment which had become openly hostile to
Berlusconi's scandal-plagued government.
However protests against the "bankers' government" by
thousands of students across Italy on Thursday highlighted the
problems his administration will face in pushing through painful
austerity measures that will hit millions of Italians.
(Additional reporting by Gavin Jones; Writing by James
Mackenzie and Barry Moody; Editing by Jon Hemming)