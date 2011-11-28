* IMF team expected in Rome shortly; denies in aid talks
* Monti expected to announce budget measures on Dec. 5
* Pensions, housing tax, VAT rise on table
* Obama to pressure EU leaders in Washington
By James Mackenzie and Francesca Landini
ROME, Nov 28 Italy's prime minister faces
a testing week as he seeks to shore up the country's strained
public finances, with an IMF mission expected in Rome and market
pressure building to a point where outside help may be needed to
stem a full-scale debt emergency.
However, an IMF spokesperson poured cold water on a report
in the Italian daily La Stampa that said up to 600 billion euros
could be made available at a rate of between 4-5 percent to give
Italy breathing space for 18 months.
"There are no discussions with the Italian authorities on a
programme for IMF financing," an IMF spokesperson said.
Adding to international pressure on euro zone leaders to
stem the debt crisis, U.S. President Barack Obama will press
senior European Union officials in Washington on Monday to reach
a solution to the emergency that Moody's said now threatens the
credit standing of all European government bond ratings.
After slumping last week, Asian shares and the euro rose on
Monday on hopes that some measures may emerge this week to ease
the crisis.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Tuesday to consider
detailed rules to boost the impact of a 440-billion-euro rescue
fund.
Germany and France are also exploring radical ways to secure
deeper and more rapid fiscal integration among the bloc's 17
countries to shore up the region's defences against the debt
crisis.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti is expected to unveil
measures on Dec. 5 that could include a revamped housing tax, a
rise in sales tax and accelerated increases in the pension age.
But pressure from the markets could force him to act more
quickly.
One source with knowledge of the matter said contacts
between the International Monetary Fund and Rome had intensified
in recent days as concern has grown that German opposition to an
expanded role for the European Central Bank could leave Italy
without a financial backstop if one were needed.
The IMF inspection team is expected to visit Rome in the
coming days but no date has been announced.
EYE OF THE STORM
Italy is in the eye of the euro zone debt storm after its
borrowing costs returned to the levels that triggered the
collapse of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's
centre-right government. Yields on 10-year bonds ended last week
at more than 7.3 percent.
Italian yields are now in the territory that forced Greece,
Ireland and Portugal to seek international bailouts and an
auction on Tuesday of up to 8 billion euros of BTP bonds will be
a crucial test.
On Friday, Italy paid a euro lifetime high yield of 6.5
percent to sell new six-month paper, a level that analysts said
cannot be maintained for long without pushing a public debt
amounting to 120 percent of gross domestic product out of
control.
European Central Bank member Christian Noyer said on Monday
that Italy's economy was fundamentally sound and Rome should be
able to restore market confidence if it shows fiscal discipline.
"Italy should not be considered a weak economy," Noyer told
reporters on a visit to Tokyo.
Italy, the euro zone's third biggest economy, would be far
too big for existing bailout mechanisms and default on its 1.8
trillion euro debt would cause a banking and financial crisis
that would probably destroy the single currency.
It has more than 185 billion euros of bonds falling due
between December and the end of April.
Obama was due to hold talks on Monday with European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso, although no breakthroughs were expected.
The president was expected to reiterate he was confident
that Europe's leaders could handle the crisis, which is emerging
as a major worry for the 2012 U.S. elections, if they show
political leadership.
Moody's warned in a report that it may take a series of
shocks before the political impetus for a resolution to the debt
crisis finally emerges. The crisis had deepened in recent weeks,
it said.
"The probability of multiple defaults (in addition to
Greece's private sector involvement programme) by euro area
countries is no longer negligible," it said.
Civil servants from Germany and France were exploring ways
for more rapid fiscal integration after the realisation that
getting an agreement among all 27 countries in the EU will be
difficult any time soon.
An agreement among just the euro zone countries is one
option.
"The goal is for the member states of the common currency to
create their own Stability Union and to concentrate on that,"
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told ARD television
on Sunday.
Another option being explored is a separate agreement
outside the EU treaty that could involve a core of around 8-10
euro zone countries, officials say.
PRESSURE
Monti outlined the broad thrust of his reform plans earlier
this month, promising a mix of budget rigour and reforms to
stimulate economic growth, and has stuck to Berlusconi's pledge
to balance the budget by 2013.
But with growing signs that Italy's chronically sluggish
economy could be entering recession, he has come under pressure
to provide concrete details quickly.
The measures outlined so far are broadly in line with
directions previously given by the ECB, but there have been no
detailed discussions with international bodies on the kinds of
conditions normally attached to IMF assistance programmes.
As well as loosening job protection measures, privatising
local services and opening up professions to more competition,
additional budget measures estimated by Italian media at up to
15 billion euros could be announced.
Monti can take some comfort from surveys showing broad
popular support for his technocrat government, but austerity
measures have yet to bite deeply and surveys also show a mixed
picture on individual austerity measures.
On pensions, the government is expected to bring forward an
already-planned increase in retirement ages, with a wider reform
possible in the coming weeks.
Monti may reintroduce a housing tax that was scrapped by
Berlusconi in a last-minute campaign pledge before the 2008
election. The move cost the Treasury an estimated 3.5 billion
euros a year.
Other ideas under consideration include raising the
value-added tax band in bars and restaurants, which currently
stands at 10 percent.
(Additional reporting by Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer and
Lesley Wroughton in Washington; Ian Chua in Sydney and Stanley
White and Rie Ishiguro in Tokyo; Editing by David Stamp,
Alessandra Rizzo and Alex Richardson)