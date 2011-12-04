* 30 billion euros in tax hikes, spending cuts
* Monti renounces own salaries
* Pension age to rise to 66 by 2018
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Dec 4 Prime Minister Mario Monti
unveiled a 30-billion-euro ($40.3 billion) package of austerity
measures on Sunday, raising taxes and increasing the pension age
in a drive to shore up Italy's strained finances and stave off a
crisis that threatens to overwhelm the euro zone.
Packed into a single emergency decree which comes into
effect before formal parliamentary approval, the measures
followed growing pressure for sweeping measures to restore
confidence in the euro zone's third-largest economy.
Monti said the package, divided between 20 billion euros of
budget measures over 2012-14 and a further 10 billion euros in
measures to boost growth, was painful but necessary. (For a
"We have had to share the sacrifices, but we have made great
efforts to share them fairly," he told a news conference, in
which he said he had renounced his own salary as prime minister
and economy minister.
Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said the package
should ensure that Italy met its target of a balanced budget by
2013 despite an expected 0.4-0.5 percent contraction in the
economy next year and zero growth in 2013.
In a mark of the emotional impact of the cuts, Welfare
Minister Elsa Fornero broke down in tears as she announced an
end to inflation indexing on some pension bands, a move that
will mean an effective income cut for many retired people.
The measures come before one of the most crucial weeks since
the creation of the single currency more than a decade ago, with
European leaders due to meet on Thursday and Friday in Brussels
to try to agree a broader rescue plan for the bloc.
Italy, with stagnant growth and a public debt of around 120
percent of gross domestic product, has been at the centre of
Europe's debt crisis since yields on its 10-year bonds shot up
to around 7 percent, similar to levels seen when countries such
as Greece and Ireland were forced to seek a bailout.
Adoption of the package is seen as vital for re-establishing
Italy's shattered credibility with financial markets after a
series of unfulfilled promises by the previous centre-right
government of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Unions said the cuts will hit poorer workers and pensioners
disproportionately hard, but there was little sign of serious
political opposition to Monti's plan.
SPENDING CUTS, TAX HIKES
With yields on Italian 10 year bonds near 7 percent and
almost 160 billion euros of bonds needing to be refinanced by
the end of April, market pressure on Italy has approached
breaking point.
"It's not demagoguery to say that the next 10 days will
decide whether the euro survives or not," Emma Marcegaglia, head
of Italy's main business lobby Confindustria said before the
package was announced.
Grilli said around 12-13 billion euros of the 30 billion
euro package would come from spending cuts with the rest coming
from tax increases.
As well as an end to inflation indexing for many pensioners,
the measures will see the minimum pension age for both men and
women raised in stages to 66 by 2018 with incentives to keep
workers in employment until 70.
Contrary to expectations before the announcement, there was
no increase in income tax but a new property tax, expected to
raise some 10-12 billion euros, will account for the bulk of the
new revenues.
There will be a one-off tax of 1.5 percent on money
repatriated to Italy under the so-called "fiscal shield", a tax
amnesty passed by Berlusconi's government in 2009 and an
extension of a levy planned for bank current accounts to all
financial products.
A two-percentage-point increase in value added tax could
also be introduced from September next year, while there would
also be new taxes on luxury goods like yachts and some
gas-guzzling cars.
As part of a crackdown on tax evasion, cash transactions of
more than 1,000 euros will be banned, and there were also
measures to liberalise business opening hours and open up
pharmacies and the transport sector to more competition.
The package also cut a number of local government functions
in a bid to reduce the cost of public administration.
Measures to boost growth include tax incentives for
companies to employ workers and special measures to favour women
and young people
But Monti left for a later date the vexed question of
reforming of contracts that hinder companies from laying off
workers, a measure seen as key to overhauling the labour market,
but which is bitterly opposed by unions.
($1 = 0.7446 euros)
